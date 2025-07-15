National League wins MLB All-Star Game in historic fashion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It didn't take long for the 2025 National League All-Stars to heat up in Atlanta.

Arizona Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte hit a double in the first inning which scored hometown star Ronald Acuna Jr. and two-way star Shohei Ohtani. The National League added to its lead courtesy of Mets infielder Pete Alonso's three-run homer in the sixth, which brought the score to 6-0.

The American League finally cut into the deficit the next inning when Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker answered with a three-run homer. Later in the same inning, Bobby Witt Jr. grounded into a fielder's choice to get the AL's fourth run on the board.

Witt Jr. also doubled in the top of the ninth to bring the AL within one run. Cleveland's Steven Kwan then reached on an infield single to bring the game to a 6-6 tie.

The tied score after nine innings meant the winner would be determined by a swing-off.

Tuesday night marked the first time in history the Midsummer classic winner. Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was named the All-Star game MVP after his points in the home run derby-style tiebreaker helped lift the NL to victory.

"It was interesting, exciting, fun," Schwarber told FOX Sports about experience in the first-ever swing-off.

Schwarber hit three homers in the swing-off to put the National League ahead 4-3 following the tie game. He went hitless in the All-Star game, but did get on base via a walk.

The much-talked-about All-Star game debut for the Automated Ball-Strike System was put to the test early. Reigning home run derby champion, Cal Raleigh, signaled for an appeal of the robot umpire in the first inning. Raleigh's appeal was successful as he gained a strikeout for his fellow NL All-Star Tarik Skubal.

"You take 'em any way you can get ’em, boys," Skubal said on the mound.

Athletics rookie Jacob Wilson also was successful as the first batter to call for a challenge, reversing a 1-0 fastball from Washington's MacKenzie Gore in the fifth inning that had been called a strike.

The computer umpire was tested in spring training this year and was adopted at the minor league level for the regular season a couple of years ago.

All MLB players' break will continue on Wednesday and Thursday before completion resumes across the league on Friday.

