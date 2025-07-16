Caitlin Clark to miss game vs Liberty after re-aggravating groin issue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark was ruled out of Wednesday night’s contest against the New York Liberty just hours before tip-off after the Indiana Fever guard re-aggravated her groin injury late in Tuesday night’s win over the Connecticut Sun.

Clark’s absence will mark the third time this season that the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year has been sidelined with an injury.

She missed five games in May after suffering a quad injury, and most recently missed a handful of time with a left groin strain.

Clark was injured late in the fourth quarter of Indiana's 85-77 win over the Sun in Boston after passing the ball to assist on the Fever's final basket. As she turned to walk down court, she grimaced as she grabbed at her left leg. The emotional star covered her head with a towel as she remained on the bench.

After the game, head coach Stephanie White was asked about the physical play seemingly directed at Clark. Although she wasn't injured in such a play, White admitted that Clark will need to figure out ways to "adjust" and use it to her advantage.

"There’s a level of physicality that they’re able to play with against her. I knew it as an opponent, and I see it as her coach. I’m not exactly sure why, it just is what it is," she said. "We’ve got to help her learn to adjust and use it against them in certain ways. We’ve got to find some ways to make it a little easier for her."

Admittedly, White added that the WNBA as a whole has seen more physical play on the court than ever before.

"The level of physicality overall in our league has been at a different level than it’s been for a long time."

Clark never missed a game throughout her career at Iowa or in her first season in the WNBA.

Her latest injury comes on the heels of the All-Star break where Clark was named a captain in the All-Star Game. Clark is also due to compete in the 3-point contest on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.