Controversial Automated Ball-Strike system is a 'good addition,' but needs development, MLB All-Star says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minor league baseball players have had the opportunity to get familiar with the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system. Major league players were introduced to it in spring training, but once the regular season began, home plate ruled on whether a pitch fell within the strike zone.

The challenge system, which has sparked some controversy in the baseball world, will make its primetime debut at Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The reaction in the days since the MLB confirmed the system would be utilized has been mixed. Those who hold baseball's traditions dear have expressed frustration or even outrage.

Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan, however, took a more measured approach.

CAL RALEIGH VICTORIOUS IN 2025 HOME RUN DERBY, BECOMES 1ST CATCHER EVER TO WIN IN THRILLING FASHION

"I think it's a cool addition," Kwan told Fox News Digital on Monday in Atlanta, the host city for this year's Midsummer Classic. "I think (we) need some more experience with it. We only got to do it in spring training. It's definitely some spring training when you're in the (batters) box with it, but I think overall it's a good addition."

During the All-Star game, the National League team and the American League club will each be allowed two challenges. If a challenge is used and upheld, the team will be able to retain it. A batter, pitcher or catcher can challenge a ball-strikes call.

However, if a player does want to issue a challenge, time is of the essence. Any challenge has to be presented immediately after a strike or a ball is called.

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes was among the high-profile players who chimed in on the ABS system.

"Pitchers think everything is a strike," the Pirates ace told reporters in Atlanta on Monday. "Then you go back and look at it, and it's two, three balls off. So we should not be the ones that are challenging it. I really do like the human element of the game. I think this is one of those things that you kind of think umpires are great until they're not."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Skenes appeared to take a nonchalant position on the matter, saying he "could kind of care less, either way, to be honest."

The ABS system is not expected to be involved in regular season games once the All-Star break ends. The MLB has not revealed any potential timetable for using the system in regular or postseason games, but testing it in the All-Star game appears to be a step toward it eventually becoming a part of the game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.