Josh Allen would trade 'next 10 MVPs' for Super Bowl victory with Bills: 'Only playing for one thing'

Josh Allen heads into the 2025 NFL season as the reigning league MVP after a tremendous year with the Buffalo Bills.

But, while the award is a tremendous honor, Allen's goal remains clear.

"On one hand, I always want to be in the conversation with this award. I don’t care about winning it. I’d rather win a Super Bowl," Allen told Fox News Digital, while discussing his partnership with Natrol, the drug-free sleep-aid brand.

"If I won the next 10 MVPs, I’d trade in all 10 of them for one Super Bowl trophy."

Allen reiterated what he's said in the past about winning MVP, that it is a "team award." And being in the MVP conversation each season means he's doing his job and winning football games, which ultimately helps his desire of winning a Lombardi Trophy.

So, defending that award in 2025 is something Allen thinks about, but not in a selfish way.

"Just got to keep putting the head down, and working hard no matter what we did last year. It's not going to carry over to this year," he said. "I do thank voters, all my teammates and coaches helping me get to that point. It is a really cool award and very rewarding in terms of your career’s hard work. That’s where I do think it’s a cool award, but at the same time, I’m only playing for one thing and that’s winning a Super Bowl."

Unfortunately for Allen and the Bills, they haven't been able to make it to "The Big Game" despite being a playoff team every year since the 2019 season. They made it to the AFC Championship Game twice, including this past season, but fallen to the Kansas City Chiefs in both meetings.

Each season, including this one coming up, the national conversation revolving around "What can the Bills do to reach the Super Bowl?" is sure to come up, as it has in the past. It can get tiring, but Allen knows it comes with the territory when his team hasn't been able to get there.

"We’ve had a lot of those conversations, and again, the question of, ‘What can the Bills do?’ We just keep putting our heads down and keep working," he said. "We can’t dwell on the past, we can learn from it. I know we’ve come up to that point quite a few times and haven’t gotten over the hump. But that’s not going to deter us from keeping on trying. That’s all we can do. We can’t throw in the towel, we can’t stop doing what we’re doing because we haven’t gotten the results we’ve wanted."

Allen revealed how he's developed a certain mindset since those tough playoff losses after speaking with teammate Von Miller, the 13-year defensive end.

"It’s very similar in golf, it’s very similar in any sport that you play. As a quarterback, once I throw the ball, once it leaves my hand, I’ve done my job," Allen explained. "I can only control that part up to me throwing the football. Whether the wind comes and takes it and moves it five inches to the left, or right into our receiver’s hands, or gets tipped and caught – once it leaves the hand, there’s nothing else I can do. I think that’s working hard and doing everything that we do, but when you get into the playoffs, sometimes the ball bounces the other way.

"I think that’s just been the product of what’s going on, so we’re gonna turn over every rock and leaf and do what we can to try to get that ball to jump our way."

The only way is forward for Allen and the Bills, as a new season brings new opportunity to finally bring the Lombardi Trophy to a city itching to call it theirs for the first time.

And while being recognized as the best in the sport for an entire season is an amazing feat, all Allen dreams about is winning a Super Bowl with the Bills.

"I have vivid dreams about it," he said. "Hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and having the parade in Buffalo, where every school is off and every restaurant is closed down and there’s a million-plus people in Downtown Buffalo. I see us on the stage and talking into the microphone to the crowd. I think that the more you can visualize it, the more you can see it, it gives yourself a better chance of it happening. It would mean everything to me and would be a lifetime achievement for me.

"That’s my number one goal in my football career – to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Western New York."

BETTER SLEEP, BETTER PLAY WITH NATROL

Those vivid dreams Allen has can be credited to Natrol, which he believes can give him an edge this season.

"I only try to partner with brands that I fully believe in, and I think this next part of the process of my journey is unlocking that piece of my game and my life really. I do believe Natrol can help me do that," he said.

Allen explained how melatonin products in previous years didn’t affect his body the way he had hoped, but during a trip home from Italy last offseason, he slept 10 hours after taking Natrol and he said he was "all in" after that.

As a quarterback, being sharp and alert is a requirement all season long, no matter if it’s the film room, on the practice field, or in a game. Getting a good night’s rest is crucial, so whether Allen wants a melatonin product to adjust to the East Coast time difference from his usual West Coast stay, or a melatonin-free "Sleep & Restore" product, Natrol has everything he needs.

"I do fully believe that I haven’t been a great sleeper – my mind is racing. But every great performance starts with a great night’s sleep, and every great night’s sleep starts with Natrol. It’s a great tagline we like to say, but I truly believe this can unlock another part of my game and I can still continue to get better," he said.

