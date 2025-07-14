Kai Trump on how sports keep her close to her grandfather, especially on the golf course

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kai Trump's love of golf began at the age of 2, and she credits her grandfather, President Donald Trump, as someone who helps cultivate her passion for the game.

It's no secret the 47th president of the United States loves to get out on the golf course when he can, and his own love for the sport is one of the many things his 18-year-old granddaughter says keeps their bond strong.

Kai, who will play golf at the University of Miami in 2026, spoke to Fox News Digital about how sports play a role in her relationship with her grandfather.

"Me and him are very close, and we bond over golf. So, he influenced me a lot with golf, especially when I was talking about schools and colleges," she said, discussing her NIL partnership with Accelerator Active Energy. "He loved that I was going to Miami because Trump Doral was right there as well, so he’s influenced me a lot with golf."

President Trump has spent time with his granddaughter on the golf course over the years as she worked on her craft to get to this point of competing at the Division I level.

Even before his political career, Trump's love of golf led to 15 courses being run by Trump Golf, 11 of which are in the U.S. Kai has played those courses, while being exposed to resources she knows not every golfer has had the opportunity to have learning the game.

"I was very, very lucky, and I’m obviously very thankful for all the resources I had," she explained. "Obviously, I used those resources to develop into a great golfer now. But I’m very lucky because not many people have those opportunities growing up."

But it's not just golf. President Trump's passion for sports is much more broad.

For example, UFC matches are a frequent stop for the president, and Kai joined her grandfather and other family members in Miami for UFC 314. She walked alongside him as he entered the Kaseya Center to a raucous crowd.

"I don’t think I ever heard such a loud arena in my entire life," she said about the experience. "But it was really cool to see everyone supporting him, especially in Miami. It was really nice. And when I was driving there, I stopped by my school just to see the campus and what not. It was really cool."

While Kai isn't a football fan like her grandfather, they do share a love for sports outside of golf.

"We have watched a lot of tennis together," she revealed. "I love tennis. I grew up actually playing tennis when I was 2 years old, just like golf. So, I started with tennis and golf. We enjoy watching that together, especially like Wimbledon. I know it was yesterday, but we enjoy doing that together."

PARTNERING WITH ACCELERATOR

Being a college athlete in today's NCAA means having the ability to profit from your brand, and Kai has already developed a following through her social media and content creation passions.

She struck an NIL partnership with Accelerator Active Energy, becoming the brand's first golf NIL partner, while also being an equity partner.

Accelerator Active Energy is the brand that earned acclaim for launching "The Livvy Fund" with former college gymnastics champion Livvy Dunne to support women's college athletes. Dunne is also an equity partner, as is Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce.

A presidential-themed video in which Kai addresses "fellow Americans and content creators" announced the move, which she could not be more excited about.

"It's pretty cool, especially being partners with such great athletes and being up there to with him," she said.

