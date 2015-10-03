Fournette sets SEC record in win over Eastern Michigan

In a season full of one highlight reel run after another, Leonard Fournette may have completed his most impressive feat Saturday in LSU's 44-22 win over Eastern Michigan.

Fournette etched his name in the record books by becoming the first player in the 83-year history of the Southeastern Conference to rush for 200 yards in three consecutive games:

After only four games this season, Fournette has managed to rush for 864 yards and 11 touchdowns, helping spark LSU to a 4-0 record. Is there anything Fournette can't do?