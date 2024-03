Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Steve Alford has coached the Nevada men's college basketball team the last five seasons.

On Thursday, the Wolf Pack faced the Dayton Flyers in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Nevada held a considerable lead with just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth, but a late-game collapse cost the Wolf Pack the game.

Dayton went on a 24-4 run to close out the game. The 63-60 victory earned the Flyers a spot in the second round, where they will take on the second-seeded Arizona Wildcats Saturday.

The disappointing ending to Thursday's game caught the attention of one of Alford's former players, Tony Parker. The former forward played under Alford during the coach's six-year run with the UCLA Bruins.

Parker took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his displeasure with Alford's coaching. He also took some personal jabs at Alford.

"Steve Alford been one of the worst coaches in college basketball history," Parker wrote, "he sucks and he [has had the] lame same haircut for 40 years hairspray gotta be cookin his brain."

Alford coached Parker for three years, and Parker solidified himself as a key starter during his final two seasons with the Bruins.

Parker appeared to take issue with Alford during their time together in Los Angeles. UCLA parted ways with Alford during the 2018-19 season. He finished his UCLA tenure with a 124–63 record.

Nevada did not qualify for the NCAA tournament during Alford's first two seasons and lost in the First Four last season.