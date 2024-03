Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

It has not taken long for March Madness to live up to its name.

Several upsets by double-digit teams, headlined by Kentucky’s shocking loss to Oakland on Thursday night, have resulted in bracket heartbreak.

Following the Wildcats’ 80-76 loss to the 14th-seeded Golden Grizzlies, the NCAA announced that less than 1% of perfect brackets remain. The exact figure was .00038%.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It began with No. 11 seed Duquesne upsetting sixth-seeded BYU for a 71-67 victory. Mississippi State’s loss to Michigan State added to the mayhem, bringing the perfect brackets in the "Men's Bracket Challenge Game" down to 13.89%.

Wins by two more double-digit teams – Oregon and Nevada – brought that number down to 2.43%.

KANSAS MEN’S BASKETBALL ADVANCES AFTER CONTROVERSIAL CALL HINDERS SAMFORD UPSET: ‘AN INCREDIBLE PLAY’

Kentucky’s loss to Oakland seemed like the final nail in the coffin. According to the NCAA website, around 2,100 perfect brackets of the more than 29 million entered across major platforms remain perfect.

However, one notable name seems to have lucked out.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is among the less than 1% with a perfect bracket.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A narrow victory thanks to the help of a controversial call in the final seconds of Kansas vs. Samford on Thursday may have saved a few more brackets.

Despite the upsets, the NCAA reports that the figures this season are still better than compared to last year. During that period, only 787 brackets remained perfect after the first day of the tournament.