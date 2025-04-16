Former Stanford coach, accused of bullying staff, says school fired him 'without cause'

After being fired by Stanford University over allegations of bullying and belittling staff, Troy Taylor said he has been portrayed "unfairly" and was fired "without cause."

Taylor was first investigated over a year ago, which led to him signing a warning letter Feb. 14 and a second investigation that concluded July 24.

In a statement released Wednesday, though, Taylor said he has not been subject to other complaints since then and even forfeited a raise "for the sake of the team."

"For 30 years, I have been a coach and educator at the high school and collegiate level. I have had great team success with every program that I have coached, without a single issue or complaint around my treatment of others. I applied the same approach and values to a Stanford program dealing with some upheaval," Taylor said.

Taylor said both investigations were "improperly disclosed" to the media. The first probe, Taylor said, was about "a complaint from an athletic administrator that claimed that I tried to remove her as our football administrator for an unfair reason."

Taylor said he "disagreed with the complaint" but "took it seriously and fully cooperated." The investigation, Taylor said, "concluded that I did not act unfairly," and he was given an extension and raise at the end of the next February "because I was told we were building something special."



"Later, in March 2024, a second complaint was made by a member of the compliance office regarding a discussion about the physical speed at which Stanford players could participate in a walk-through. This was resolved in July 2024. Two other witnesses (one male and one female) were present during the initial discussion about the speed at which players could participate in a walk-through. Both told me at the time that my behavior was appropriate," Taylor said.



It was after this investigation, Taylor said, that he forfeited his raise. However, university general manager Andrew Luck fired Taylor late last month, which Taylor said was "without cause."

"The media's recent portrayal of me is unfair, wrong, and contrary to my professional track record and the person I am and have always been," Taylor said. "The truth is that Stanford terminated me without cause and, as a result, is honoring the original payment terms of my contract.

"I stand by my effort to lead with integrity at Stanford and elsewhere and to build a winning team and culture that is inclusive and respectful of everyone. I strongly believe in the players, coaches, and staff currently at Stanford. While I am disappointed that Stanford has now decided that I am no longer the right person to lead the football team, I am grateful for my time at Stanford and wish Stanford and the football team all the best."

Stanford declined to comment to Fox News Digital in response Taylor's statement.

Taylor went 3-9 in both his seasons as Stanford's head coach. Frank Reich was recently hired as the interim coach.

