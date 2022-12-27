Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. rescues family from house fire

A former University of Nebraska quarterback sprung to the rescue when a Gulfport, Mississippi, house caught fire.

Tommy Armstrong Jr. was visiting his mother in Gulfport when a fire started at a neighbor's house.

Armstrong lived in Gulfsport until his mother's home was damaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The former Cornhusker wasted no time springing into action.

"I saw a bunch of smoke, so I just started grabbing bricks and throwing it through the window," Armstrong said. "I realized they were trying to get out of the back right window. So, I crawled in there, grabbed her, picked her up and drug her to the window, and we got her out. At the end of the day, I was just trying to find her. I’ve known her since I was a little kid."

The fire caused "major damage inside and out," according to KSNB.

"We’re sitting in her living room and the neighbors' house burst in flames. We run over, and I take care of the young girl who punched the windows out to break free, Tommy and his mom jump into the burning house to pull the remaining people out," Tommy's wife, Jaylyn, said in a tweet.

Armstrong was forced to relocate to his father's home in Texas when the 2005 hurricane damaged his mother's home.

He was Nebraska's starting quarterback from 2013 to 2016 and is their all-time leader in passing yards (8,871) and touchdowns (67). He went 30-13 with the Cornhuskers.

Armstrong wasn't drafted but was given a tryout by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 as a running back. He currently plays for the Sioux Falls Storm of the Indoor Football League.