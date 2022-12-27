Data shows most fans rooting for Michigan to take home National Championship

The United States is rooting for the University of Michigan to win the National Championship.

According to data provided by betonline.ag, the second-ranked Wolverines have the most support of the four College Football Playoff teams.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Twenty-nine states are rooting for Michigan to win their first National Championship since 1997.

Of course, two Big 10 teams are in the CFP (also, No. 4 Ohio State). However, out of 10 states with a Big Ten school, none outside of Ohio are rooting for the Buckeyes.

In fact, Nebraska is actually one of 11 states pulling for the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs to repeat. That makes them the second-most rooted for team in the country, with most of the supporters coming from the SEC-area.

PITTSBURGH FOOTBALL PLAYERS HITCH RIDE TO SUN BOWL FROM UTEP BASKETBALL COACH AFTER FLIGHT GETS DELAYED

The six states other than Ohio supporting the Buckeyes are West Virginia, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Idaho.

Michigan's opponent, No. 3 TCU, has the backing of its home state, as well as Oklahoma and New Mexico.

The data was determined based on scrolling through over 250,000 tweets from Selection Sunday through Tuesday afternoon with the top fan hashtags for each team: #GoBlue, #GoDawgs, #GoBucks, and #GoFrogs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan and TCU will face off in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET for their shot at the National Championship Game on Jan. 9.