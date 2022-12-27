Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan Wolverines
Published

Data shows most fans rooting for Michigan to take home National Championship

No. 2 Wolverines face No. 3 TCU on Saturday in Fiesta Bowl on Saturday

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The United States is rooting for the University of Michigan to win the National Championship.

According to data provided by betonline.ag, the second-ranked Wolverines have the most support of the four College Football Playoff teams.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after the Big 10 Championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers on December 3, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. 

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after the Big 10 Championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers on December 3, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.  (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Twenty-nine states are rooting for Michigan to win their first National Championship since 1997.

Of course, two Big 10 teams are in the CFP (also, No. 4 Ohio State). However, out of 10 states with a Big Ten school, none outside of Ohio are rooting for the Buckeyes. 

In fact, Nebraska is actually one of 11 states pulling for the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs to repeat. That makes them the second-most rooted for team in the country, with most of the supporters coming from the SEC-area.

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 15, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 15, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH FOOTBALL PLAYERS HITCH RIDE TO SUN BOWL FROM UTEP BASKETBALL COACH AFTER FLIGHT GETS DELAYED

The six states other than Ohio supporting the Buckeyes are West Virginia, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Idaho.

Michigan's opponent, No. 3 TCU, has the backing of its home state, as well as Oklahoma and New Mexico.

The data was determined based on scrolling through over 250,000 tweets from Selection Sunday through Tuesday afternoon with the top fan hashtags for each team: #GoBlue, #GoDawgs, #GoBucks, and #GoFrogs.

A cheerleader runs a Michigan Wolverines flag up the field after a touchdown during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. 

A cheerleader runs a Michigan Wolverines flag up the field after a touchdown during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.  (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan and TCU will face off in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET for their shot at the National Championship Game on Jan. 9.