Former MLB pitcher Scott Erickson made threats after he was seen hiding near fatal crash scene, daughter says

Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Scott Erickson was initially charged with misdemeanor reckless driving after a 2020 crash killed two young boys in Southern California. The victims were brothers, ages 8 and 11.

As Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies questioned Rebacca Grossman the night of the fatal wreck, Erickson may have been hiding nearby, according to new testimony from Grossman's daughter.

Alexis Grossman told jurors that Erickson smelled of alcohol when he arrived at the family's home sometime after the deadly incident. She added that Erickson made threats related to sharing details about his whereabouts with authorities. "Don’t tell anyone you saw me, or I will ruin you and your family," Alexis said Erickson told her.

Rebecca Grossman is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death. The defense argues that Erickson, not Grossman, initially struck the two brothers while they were in a crosswalk on Triunfo Canyon Road.

Erickson and his representatives have consistently denied that the former Major League Baseball star was involved in any wrongdoing. The reckless driving charged against Erickson was dropped after he issued a public service announcement about the importance of safe driving.

Alexis was on her way to pick up a pizza delivery order when she saw police vehicles surrounding her mother's car. Moments later, she said she spotted Erickson hiding behind a nearby tree.

"He was poking his head out, and we made eye contact," Alexis testified. She eventually left the scene and went to her family's home in Westlake Village. She said that Erickson made his way to the home a short time later.

Alexis added that in 2021, she decided to inform her parents that she had seen Erickson during the night of the fatal crash. Tony Buzbee is the lead attorney representing Grossman in the case. Prosecutors have claimed that Buzbee has engaged in practices related to evidence that could be viewed as unethical.

Buzbee also represented numerous plaintiffs who filed lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual assault and other inappropriate behavior during massage sessions.

Grossman and Erickson are believed to have been driving separate vehicles at the time of the crash, after consuming alcoholic beverages at a restaurant. Grossman and Erickson were also presumed to be romantically involved at the time.