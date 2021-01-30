Scott Erickson, ex-MLB pitcher, charged with reckless driving: reports

Scott Erickson, a former MLB pitcher who played for six teams and tossed a no-hitter in 1994, is facing a reckless driving charge in connection with an alleged hit-and-run crash in California in which another driver struck and killed two young brothers, according to reports.

The other driver was Rebecca Grossman, the wife of a burn center founder who was previously charged with murder and vehicular manslaughter, according to FOX 11 of Los Angeles and other news outlets.

The boys, ages 8 and 11, were struck while walking with their parents and two other family members in a marked crosswalk on Sept. 29 in Westlake Village, a community about 37 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, FOX 11 reported.

The older boy, identified as Mark Iskander, died at the scene while the younger boy, Jacob Iskander, died later at a hospital.

Earlier news reports, citing investigators, stated that moments before the incident occurred, Erickson, 52, had been racing against Grossman, 57, of Hidden Hills. Erickson’s lawyer, Mark Werksman of Los Angeles, denied that assertion, stating in an email to Fox News: "Mr. Erickson was not driving recklessly or irresponsibly at the time of this incident. To suggest that he was racing is false and absurd. He passed the crosswalk in question safely and prior to the accident that caused the tragic deaths of the two children. He will face the charge of reckless driving in court where we are confident he will prevail and clear his good name."

Erickson was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving. He has a court date March 16, the station reported.

Grossman was arrested on the day of the accident and released on bond Oct. 1. She was charged Dec. 30 with two felony counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and one felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death, FOX 11 reported.

Prosecutors alleged that Grossman continued driving after striking the boys, stopping about a quarter-mile away.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which could send her to prison for up to 34 years if convicted, ESPN reported.

Erickson played for MLB teams from 1990 to 2006, for the Twins, Orioles, Mets, Rangers, Dodgers and Yankees. He was a member of the Twins’ 1991 World Series champions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.