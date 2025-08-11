IndyCar driver Conor Daly rips fellow racer after hard racing leads to nasty wreck: 'It's inexcusable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

IndyCar driver Conor Daly was involved in a horrifying crash during the Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland on Sunday afternoon.

Daly was in an aggressive battle with Christian Rasmussen for a few laps early in the race. The two made contact on Lap 13 and then made contact again on Lap 15. However, Daly took the brunt of the last touch and was sent crashing into the safety barrier several feet off the track.

He pinned the blame on Rasmussen.

"I saw him drive Colton (Herta) almost into the wall on the back straight," Daly said, via Indy Star. "He was quite slow, so I tried to pass him into (Turn) 7. He drove himself off the track to make sure I drove off the track. Not sure of the point of that. It's stupid, in my opinion.

"He was really slow down the straight, and I just passed him, and then he just never stopped. It's a dangerous corner to try to do that. I would (say) that was an unsafe move. I don't understand it."

Rasmussen disagreed with Daly’s assessment of the wreck.

"Well, I think that's what you can expect to happen if you try to roll the outside in Turn 10, which is obviously the quickest corner on the track together with me being alongside him," he said.

"So like, I don't know if he just expected me to pull out of it ... I'm on the inside, so I wasn't going to pull out. Obviously the race control saw it the same way, so I don't know. Not much more to add to it."

Rasmussen did take some of the blame, admitting that his wheel touched his side.

Daly took one more shot at Rasmussen on social media before the day was finished.

"Purposefully wrecking someone in a 150mph corner is just pure insanity. That’s not racing. It’s inexcusable. The driving standards, for some, are a joke right now. That means you (Rasmussen)," he wrote on X.

Rasmussen finished in 12th, and Daly was 26th.

Alex Palou finished in third place, wrapping up an IndyCar championship. Will Power won the race.