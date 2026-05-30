IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist had the busiest week after winning the Indianapolis 500

The Indianapolis 500 is kind of unusual in that it's the biggest race the series has to offer, and it comes in the middle of the season after an entire month of preparation.

That's exhausting, and for the winner, attaining a lifelong dream like that means one thing: one hell of a wild week before you have to do it all over again.

IndyCar is in Detroit this week for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, but Rosenqvist hasn't had much downtime since the biggest win of his career.

According to IndyCar, immediately after winning the race, Rosenqvist's media obligations got under way and those continued for several hours after the race.

Then, on Monday, he had more interviews and a photo session and the Victory Celebration that night.

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Then it was on to New York for more interviews, trips to the Empire State Building, Times Square, and even the red-carpet premiere of Indy 500 Grand Marshal Brendan Fraser's new movie, "Pressure."

On top of that, he still had more to do in Indy and threw out the first pitch at a Tigers game ahead of the Detroit Grand Prix weekend.

I'm exhausted typing that. He lived it, and still has to race this weekend.

And, oh yeah, this is coming about two weeks after he became a father.

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"Obviously, (I’m) tired, but I had fun with it," he said. "(There were) a lot of interviews, but you’ve got to strike when the iron is hot, right? Also, I feel like I’m representing motorsports in a way maybe we normally (can’t). It’s kind of cool. It’s good for the sport."

It's g reat for the sport, and especially after the closest finish in Indy 500 history and one of the most exciting. It's also great to ride the momentum and get back to racing as soon as possible.

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Rosenqvist will look to become the first driver to win the next race after winning the Indy 500 in quite some time, but he'll have to do it from the middle of the pack. He'll start the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in P16.

Championship leader Alex Palou starts on pole with Will Power alongside him on the front row in P2.