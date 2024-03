Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent. In addition to being one of the most physically gifted players in the NFL, Mahomes also brings some strong leadership skills to the table.

Mahomes' former teammate, Tyreek Hill is widely considered the most talented wide receiver in the league. Hill's time in Kansas City came to an end when he was traded to the Miami Dolphins after the 2021 season.

Although Hill believed the Dolphins were the superior team in 2023, the Chiefs went on to win their second consecutive Super Bowl. Hill did recently heap praise on his former quarterback, describing Mahomes as the NFL's best.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Pat is a different dude, bro," Hill said during a recent appearance on "The Pivot" podcast. "He’s obviously the best quarterback in the league."

Hill then recalled a time when Mahomes' leadership was on full display. He detailed the time when Mahomes devliered a fiery speech and called out the team's entire offensive unit.

49ERS' DEEBO SAMUEL DELIVERS HARD TRUTH ON LOSING 2 SUPER BOWLS IN 5 YEARS

"This dude called the whole offense up," Hill said. "This is like on a Tuesday, I believe, he called us all up. He cussed all of us... out. Like, me and Pat, we go back and forth. "But that was a moment right there where he stood on business and it was like, ‘Bro, I really respect this,’ because he really just called out all his weapons individually, pointed us out, looked us in the eyes and said, ‘Bro? Reek? You think you’re so... fast, but you can’t catch the... ball. You want to be the best receiver in the game?’ And he was letting me have it."

Hill added that no player was safe from Mahomes critique, including star tight end Travis Kelce.

"Then he went to (Travis) Kelce, then he went to D-Rob (Demarcus Robinson), then he went to Sammy (Watkins). He went to all of us, calling us all out. In that moment right there I was like, ‘Yo, it’s go-time, now. That put so much, I don’t know, fuel in my heart, bro. Like, that next game? That’s when we began to get things rolling, because you never wanna get called out by the leader of your team like that. You don’t.

"And it’s like, ‘Bro, I’m not gonna let nobody die in the circle right here no more.’ And we started killing after that." Hill did not that he was not clear on the exact year that Mahomes delivered the speech, but it likely happened during 2019 season when the Chiefs were in the midst of a slump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hill admitted that it was tough to take in Mahomes' blunt remarks, but he also realized that the words were exactly what the team needed to hear at the time.

"Being able to have them tough conversations is needed, I feel like, bro," Hill said. "Because that got us better when Pat did it. It made me want to kick his ass, but it made me want to get better."

The Chiefs went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.