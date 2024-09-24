Expand / Collapse search
Former A's pitcher rips owner John Fisher over public apology ahead of planned move: 'Be an adult'

The A's three-series game against the Rangers will be the club's final games in Oakland

Paulina Dedaj
Former Oakland A’s pitcher Trevor May ripped team owner John Fisher after he penned a public apology to fans ahead of the team’s final home series at the Coliseum before the franchise’s planned move to Las Vegas. 

Fisher issued the apology, where he acknowledged the "failed" goal of keeping the A’s in Oakland, ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Oakland fan

An Oakland Athletics fan holds a scarf during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Coliseum in 2023.  (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

"This upcoming series with the Texas Rangers will be the final games of the A's storied 57 years in Oakland. And while the A's previously played in Philadelphia and Kansas City, Oakland has been home for the greatest era in the franchise's more than 123-year history." 

Fisher went on to name several Oakland legends and storied moments, and emphasized his attempts to keep the team in Oakland.  

"The A's are part of the fabric of Oakland, the East Bay, and the entire Bay Area. When Lew Wolff and I bought the team in 2005, our dream was to win world championships and build a new ballpark in Oakland. Over the next 18 years, we did our very best to make that happen. We proposed and pursued five different locations in the Bay Area. And despite mutual and ongoing efforts to get a deal done for the Howard Terminal project, we came up short," the letter read.

"Only in 2021, after 16 years of working exclusively on developing a home in the Bay Area and faced with a binding MLB agreement to find a new home by 2024, did we begin to explore taking the team to Las Vegas."

Oakland owner John Fisher in the dugout

Managing Partner John Fisher of the Oakland Athletics in the stands during the game against the Chicago Cubs at RingCentral Coliseum on April 17, 2023 in Oakland, California. The Cubs defeated the Athletics 10-1. (Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

Fisher added that "we tried" to keep the team in Oakland but "failed." 

"I can tell you this from the heart: we tried. Staying in Oakland was our goal, it was our mission, and we failed to achieve it. And for that I am genuinely sorry."

But former A’s pitcher Trevor May wasn’t buying it. 

"With all due respect, which is more than you likely deserve, save it. Be an adult. Get in front of a camera and say it with your chest. Releasing a letter, clearly written by someone else, and including a bunch of names you DEFINITELY do not know, is just disrespectful to those that love the team," he said in his own letter directed to Fisher on X. 

"‘We tried.’ lol. The fact that you STILL think that anyone cares about that at this point shows, once again, your lack of understanding of WHY people love the game. You love owning stuff, just not your actions. Either stand up with pride or keep hiding. Pick one, we're tired."

Trevor May on the mound

Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Trevor May (65) reacts after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.  (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

The A’s have played in Oakland since 1968. But next season they’ll move to Sacramento for at least the next three years, where they’ll play until their scheduled move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season. 

The A’s time at the Coliseum will officially come to an end on Thursday in the club’s final game against the Rangers. 

