Falcons' Bijan Robinson believes 'new leadership' can unlock team's potential, hypes Raheem Morris hire

The Atlanta Falcons decided to go with Raheem Morris as their next head coach, beating out the likes of coaching legend Bill Belichick for the job.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson couldn’t be more excited.

The former Texas standout who just wrapped his first season told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that he talked to Morris as soon as he got the job and the two had a "great conversation."

"I really can’t wait to play for this dude. Raheem is an awesome coach and just an awesome person. I could tell that he knows how to bring this team together as close as it’s ever been," Robinson said. "And for us to just go out there and enjoy playing for him and go out there and be present in the moment, have fun doing it, too, as well, that’s what I know he preaches a lot. Just enjoy the moment because we all get blessed to enjoy these [kinds] of moments. I can’t wait to play for that dude."

"It’s going to be so much fun. He brings so much energy to, from what I’ve seen, every program he’s been on. And for him to bring the energy here to us, and just even the new coaches – the OC and the DC – I’m excited to get to meet them and to play for them as well. It’s going to be a fun experience and a fun ride playing for Raheem."

The Falcons finished 7-10 the last few seasons and are seen as one of the teams that has young talent waiting to bust out and perform at a high level. Arthur Smith was fired immediately after the team’s Week 18 loss.

Robinson, who partnered with Courtyard by Marriott for a campaign ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, is a part of that group with Desmond Ridder, Kyle Pitts and Drake London.

He said "new leadership" will be able to unlock the star power on the team.

"I felt like it was just probably new leadership, which we got now," Robinson said. "I love coach Smith. I love him from how he brought me in and coached me up. I know things may be different and there’s time for new people and new places."

"That was probably right there, and we’re going to add a lot of new pieces. I know we’ve been close. But I know that this year has to be the year we have to get it going and get it together."

