Falcons' Kyle Pitts becomes first rookie tight end since Mike Ditka to top 1,000 yards

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts made history Sunday afternoon.

The Florida product set the Falcon franchise record for rookie receiving yards and became the second rookie tight end in NFL history to reach the 1,000-yard milestone.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In Atlanta’s game against the Buffalo Bills, Pitts grabbed a 61-yard reception late in the second quarter to reach 1,018 receiving yards on the season. Pitts also broke the Falcons’ rookie receiving yards record set by former Falcon Julio Jones, who totaled 959 yards in 2011.

WASHINGTON'S RICKY SEALS-JONES LEAVES GAME ON BACKBOARD AFTER SCARY COLLISION WITH CAMERAMAN

After reaching the milestone, Pitts was only 58 yards away from matching Mike Ditka's 1961 NFL record for most yards receiving by a rookie tight end.

Falcons running back Mike Davis scored on a 1-yard touchdown run after Pitts came down with the record catch. The score cut Buffalo’s lead to 14-12 with 1:48 to go in the first half.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heading into the Week 17 matchup, Pitts had 64 catches for 949 yards and one touchdown on the season.