Atlanta Falcons

Ex-Longhorns star Bijan Robinson jokingly agrees 'Horns Down' taunt should come with consequences

'Horns Down' gesture was the talk of college sports in January

"Horns Down" has been the go-to taunt for any college football or basketball player and athlete against the Texas Longhorns for the last few years.

The gesture entered the national spotlight in the last couple of weeks as Longhorns men’s basketball coach Rodney Terry shouted at UCF players for doing it in the handshake line after the Knights won the game. BYU fans were reportedly asked to remove their "Horns Down" shirts during a game against Texas on Saturday.

Bijan Robinson vs Jets

Bijan Robinson, #7 of the Atlanta Falcons, prior to the game against the New York Jets on Dec. 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, should fans and players alike face the consequences of giving the "Horns Down" taunt?

"Honestly, yeah," Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson, and former Texas football standout, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "But I mean, that’s just me being biased because I just loved the University of Texas. I love everything about it. But I mean, for me, like, it shouldn’t affect you because that’s the sign of smack talk for other teams."

Robinson, who spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of Courtyard by Marriott, said the best way to stop it is to just win the game.

Ian Marshall horns down

Ian Marshall, #97 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, celebrates with the horns down sign after defeating the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Dante Stills horns down

Dante Stills, #55 of the West Virginia Mountaineers, celebrates with the horns down signal after the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 3, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

"I feel like you’ve just got to laugh it off and just enjoy the moment because if you win, they can’t do it no more," he said. "Like, they can’t put the horns down. It’ll just look dumb. I can’t really let it affect me at all. I don’t think it affects too many people. But when it does, like you get thrown out then. Oops, should’ve never have done it in the first place."

The running back just wrapped his first season with the Falcons. He finished with 976 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 58 catches for 487 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

