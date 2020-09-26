Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Falcons' A.J. Terrell hits reserve/COVID-19 list

Terrell, a rookie out of Clemson, was the first player to be placed on the list during the season.

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Atlanta Falcons placed cornerback A.J. Terrell on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday prior to the team’s Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced

Terrell, a rookie out of Clemson, was the first player to be placed on the list during the season.

Teams are barred from commenting on a player’s health other than referring to their roster status. Teams also are prohibited from officially disclosing whether a player is in quarantine or positive for the coronavirus.

Players are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list if they have tested positive for the coronavirus or came into contact with someone who tested positive.

The NFL Network reported that Terrell’s test came back positive overnight and he was not at the Falcons’ walk-through. No other team member tested positive overnight, according to the test.

Contact tracing will reportedly be used to determine who came into contact with the defensive back in recent days as all players must wear tracking devices in the facility. A player’s status could be “compromised” if it’s determined that they were around Terrell for at least 15 straight minutes, receives a positive test or shows symptoms, according to the NFL Network.

