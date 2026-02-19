Jewish group demands firing of broadcaster who called 'Zionist' Israeli Olympian supporter of 'genocide'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liora Rez, the founder of StopAntisemitism, is calling for the firing of a Swiss broadcaster who questioned an Israeli athlete's participation in the Winter Olympics.

Radio Telesvision Suisse commentator Stefan Renna dubbed Israel's skeleton competitor, A.J. Edelman, a "self-defined Zionist" who has posted several messages on social media in support of the "genocide" in Gaza. Renna mentioned the United Nations when clarifying his use of the word "genocide."

"It's almost like Al Jazeera, puppet-state media broadcasting versus a European TV network, and it was entirely inappropriate," Rez said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "We firmly believe that Stefan needs to be terminated, and an apology needs to be issued by his broadcasting network."

The network said it "removed the segment from our website" after the remarks, "although factual...may have appeared inappropriate due to its length within the context of a sports commentary."

Rez also called on the International Olympic Committee to "step in and make it clear that political commentary, specifically chastising the world's only Jewish nation, is just completely wrong and will not be tolerated."

"Unless consequences are enacted, more and more things like this are going to happen...just because these platforms and events are so large with massive, massive audiences," Rez said.

"Listen, we're talking about the Olympics during a bobsled competition. These guys are flying down this ice track in northern Italy going at 100 plus miles an hour. It was not the time for commentary on the Israeli-Gaza war," she added. "There's plenty of chances to speak about it. That was clearly not it... Rather than commenting on the bobsled competition and form or speed, he took it to vilify not only Israel, but to maliciously isolate and go after the team captain. It is just wholly inappropriate and he needs to be held responsible."

The IOC found itself in the headlines when they sold controversial t-shirts featuring Nazi propaganda, which were sold out.

"If they truly wanted to showcase extraordinary athletic talent, they could have honored someone like Jesse Owens, whose achievements at the 1936 Berlin Olympics stood in direct defiance of Nazi ideology. Instead, they chose to pay homage to Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party. That choice speaks volumes," Rez said of the shirt.

Rez said she has seen antisemitism "skyrocket" since Oct. 7, 2023, and it has reached the sports world.

"The Band-Aid of antisemitism has been completely ripped off. It's very much normalized in certain areas and before it gets normalized in the sports arena," Rez said. "That's why the IOC and other sports bodies need to take a stand, put their foot down and say this will not be tolerated. They have to ensure that things like this never happen again in the future. It was again wholly wrong, entirely inappropriate."

Rez hd a message for the Jewish athletes who will still have to deal with antisemitic comments.

"There are millions supporting you, behind you. Keep your head up, be proud, and just do your best. We're behind you."