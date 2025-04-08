Mariners' Victor Robles fractures shoulder after slamming into wall during highlight-reel catch

A fracture in Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles' shoulder will force him to miss at least the next 12 weeks of the baseball season.

An MRI on Tuesday confirmed that Robles suffered a small fracture in the humeral head of his left shoulder, according to MLB.com. If Robles' injured shoulder does ultimately require surgery, the Seattle center fielder's entire season could fall into jeopardy.

However, Mariners executive vice president/general manager Justin Hollander appeared optimistic about Robles' recovery and downplayed surgery concerns. Nevertheless, the Mariners will likely continue to closely monitor how the shoulder progresses.

The Mariners moved Robles to the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

The injury setback comes just one day after Robles made a leaping, highlight reel-worthy catch in the outfield. San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey hit a fly ball deep down the right field line in the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday's game.

Just as the ball carried foul, Robles jumped into the air and made the catch before slamming into the wall and the netting. Robles immediately appeared to be in pain as he dropped to his knees and threw the ball back towards the infield.

Robles was later forced to leave the field on the back of a cart. The game was tied when the Mariners' outfielder recorded the second out of the inning.

Avoiding surgery would likely put the 27-year-old on a healing timetable of six weeks. It could take another six weeks of rehab before Robles is healthy enough to return to action.

Robles started last season with the Washington Nationals before signing with the Mariners last June. He has compiled a .273 batting average and stolen three bases in 10 games so far this season.

Robles appeared in 77 games with Seattle in 2024. The Mariners will enter Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros with a 4-7 record.

