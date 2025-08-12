Ex-MLB player says his life after baseball was 'ruined' by sexual harassment allegations: 'Can't get a job'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a 16-season MLB career, Gregg Zaun stayed in the game as a broadcaster for another 12 years.

However, the former Toronto Blue Jays catcher and analyst was fired in 2017 after several female employees accused him of sexual harassment.

Zaun admitted that there were lines crossed during his time with Sportsnet in Canada, saying he "definitely made mistakes" and "let celebrity get in my head."

"I was never as famous in Canada as a player as I was as a broadcaster. I mean, I couldn’t walk down the street," Zaun told the "Toronto Legends" podcast, adding he was "flirting" with the employees.

Zaun has since gotten sober and gone to therapy, but it's clear he wants to get back into broadcasting.

However, he "can't."

"My life was turned upside down, ruined. My professional career, ruined. I can’t get a job in television," Zaun said. "There’s not a lot of forgiveness for people that look like me in this world. And it’s my fault. It’s absolutely my fault.

"There are certain topics of conversation that don’t belong in the workplace. And it’s funny, the biggest mistake that I’ve made is thinking that because a lot of the conversations and exchanges were initiated by females in the workplace that they were somehow OK. That I was somehow justified in participating in those conversations. The tomfoolery, the hijinx.

"These allegations, they were shocking to me. What I failed to realize is that I wasn’t the only one laughing. And there were other people seeing what was going on, hearing about what was going on, and silently affected by my behavior, by the behavior of the other participants. Females. And men. And quite frankly, unacceptable behavior."

Zaun has had some coaching stints in independent ball and Mexico over recent years. In fact, he was just let go as a Mexican League team's interim manager last month.

Mostly a backup catcher, Zaun hit .252 with a .732 OPS in his career, racking up a 13.7 WAR. He also had stints with the Baltimore Orioles, Florida Marlins, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers.

