Ex-MLB player says his life after baseball was 'ruined' by sexual harassment allegations: 'Can't get a job'

Gregg Zaun was fired from his job as a broadcaster in 2017

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
After a 16-season MLB career, Gregg Zaun stayed in the game as a broadcaster for another 12 years.

However, the former Toronto Blue Jays catcher and analyst was fired in 2017 after several female employees accused him of sexual harassment.

Zaun admitted that there were lines crossed during his time with Sportsnet in Canada, saying he "definitely made mistakes" and "let celebrity get in my head."

Gregg Zaun home run

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Gregg Zaun, #9, hits a 2-run home run in the 1st inning against the Cincinnati Reds at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. (Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports)

"I was never as famous in Canada as a player as I was as a broadcaster. I mean, I couldn’t walk down the street," Zaun told the "Toronto Legends" podcast, adding he was "flirting" with the employees.

Zaun has since gotten sober and gone to therapy, but it's clear he wants to get back into broadcasting.

However, he "can't."

"My life was turned upside down, ruined. My professional career, ruined. I can’t get a job in television," Zaun said. "There’s not a lot of forgiveness for people that look like me in this world. And it’s my fault. It’s absolutely my fault. 

Gregg Zaun broadcasting

Gregg Zaun on the set at Rogers, where the former MLB catcher is a Blue Jays analyst for the TV broadcaster. (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

"There are certain topics of conversation that don’t belong in the workplace. And it’s funny, the biggest mistake that I’ve made is thinking that because a lot of the conversations and exchanges were initiated by females in the workplace that they were somehow OK. That I was somehow justified in participating in those conversations. The tomfoolery, the hijinx. 

"These allegations, they were shocking to me. What I failed to realize is that I wasn’t the only one laughing. And there were other people seeing what was going on, hearing about what was going on, and silently affected by my behavior, by the behavior of the other participants. Females. And men. And quite frankly, unacceptable behavior."

Zaun has had some coaching stints in independent ball and Mexico over recent years. In fact, he was just let go as a Mexican League team's interim manager last month.

Gregg Zaun

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Gregg Zaun against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

Mostly a backup catcher, Zaun hit .252 with a .732 OPS in his career, racking up a 13.7 WAR. He also had stints with the Baltimore Orioles, Florida Marlins, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers.

