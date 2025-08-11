Historic female MLB umpire Jen Pawol's debut performance results behind home plate are finally in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jen Pawol made MLB history over the weekend as the first female umpire to be featured in a big league game after over a decade serving in the minor leagues.

While she made her debut on the bases during the Atlanta Braves-Miami Marlins Saturday doubleheader, she was behind the plate for the first time during the series’ finale on Sunday.

Pawol’s umpire report card is in.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

UmpScorecards, which accumulates data for all home plate umpires throughout the season, shared Pawol’s performance results from Sunday. She called 92.72% of balls and strikes accurately, according to the outlet, getting 140 out of 151 taken pitches called correctly.

The average for umpires this season has been 94.23%, according to the data.

JEN PAWOL MAKES HISTORY AS MLB'S FIRST FEMALE UMP: 'THE DREAM ACTUALLY CAME TRUE TODAY'

Breaking down the report card more, Pawol’s called ball accuracy was 95%, with five of the 104 balls called inaccurately. The average for umpires this season is 97%.

For called strike accuracy, her mark was 88%, which is the average for all umpires in 2025. She called six of 47 strikes inaccurately, according to the report.

While the relative accuracy was -1.4% below expected, Pawol received a great review from Marlins manager Clayton McCullough after the game.

"I think Jen did a really nice job," he said, via The New York Post.

"I think she’s very composed back there. She handled and managed the game very well. And big day for her. Big day for Major League Baseball. I congratulated her again on that because it’s quite the accomplishment."

Pawol, who played softball at Hofstra University, spent 10 seasons in the minor leagues, serving as an umpire for more than 1,200 games. She said that "the dream actually came true" when she ran onto the field during Saturday’s doubleheader, where a loud cheer from fans at Truist Park in Atlanta rained down.

"I’m still living in it, and I’m just so grateful to my family, to Major League Baseball for just creating such an amazing work environment, to the umpires that I work with – we have just amazing camaraderie. We’re working hard, but we’re having fun. And I’m just so thankful," Pawol said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Pawol’s next MLB assignment remains unclear – she’s what’s considered a rover that is called up from the minor leagues to call games – history was made in Atlanta this weekend.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.