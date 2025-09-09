Elon Musk pushes for Conor McGregor to 'save Ireland' as country's president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conor McGregor is making a push to run for president of Ireland, and apparently Elon Musk is behind him.

The UFC fighter wrote in March that he would be making a run for office and implored people to sign a petition last month that would "ensure" he is on the ballot.

According to Irish news, however, the country's prime minister, Simon Harris, has ordered his Fine Gael party councilors to block independent candidates like McGregor from being nominated.

The news caught the attention of Elon Musk on X, and he was not pleased.

"Shame on Simon Harris for tyrannically blocking the will of the people of Ireland!" Musk posted on X.

Musk then dropped as close to an endorsement as one could have.

"Conor McGregor for President to save Ireland," he said.

McGregor and Musk were on FaceTime with each other earlier this week.

McGregor posted a petition online last month, citing regulations that "mandate that a candidate must secure nominations from either twenty members of the Oireachtas or four county councils to be eligible for the ballot."

"This system, while intended to ensure a degree of political influence among candidates, inadvertently restricts the direct voice of the Irish electorate," McGregor said.

"In light of this, I propose a petition advocating for a modification of the nomination process to allow my name be included on the ballot. I contend that the citizens of Ireland, both at home and abroad, should have the unhindered right to determine the candidates who appear on the presidential ballot. Therefore, I implore you to join me in this endeavor by signing this petition. Your support will be instrumental in championing a more inclusive and democratic electoral process, thereby empowering the people of Ireland to shape their own future."

The multitime champ has opposed a bill regarding the EU Migration Pact.

"Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026. So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President… Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill?… I will!" McGregor wrote in March.

"It is the people of Irelands choice! Always! That is a true democracy!.. This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! God bless our people. Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!"

McGregor criticized the Irish government at the White House in an attempt to raise awareness of "the issues the people of Ireland face."

Last September, he teased a potential presidential run in Ireland, calling himself the "only logical choice." He officially announced his campaign shortly after visiting President Donald Trump at the White House.

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021. He was supposed to return last year, but a toe injury kept him out of the octagon. He has since said he would only return in a stadium but showed interest in the UFC event at the White House next year.

