UFC White House plans revealed, including weigh-ins at Lincoln Memorial: report

Reported details are starting to come out regarding the planned UFC fight at the White House next year.

Dana White confirmed on social media Thursday that the event is "on" roughly two months after President Donald Trump's announcement.

White admitted shortly after that announcement that he had no idea Trump would mention it in a public setting, but the ball has been rolling ever since.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday morning that weigh-ins will take place at the Lincoln Memorial, and the event will take place on the South Lawn after prior discussions of having fighters enter from the Oval Office.

The outlet also reported that fighters may warm up for their bouts inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. itself, while big screens could be set up nearby.

The event is set to commemorate the United States’ 250th birthday. Initially, it was reported that the event would be held on July 4, but logistical issues with that date have pushed it to June, according to the report.

"This is a one-of-one event," White said last month.

White promised "the baddest card of all time" during a podcast appearance, confirming that Jon Jones, who retired June 21 and celebrated his most recent victory with a Trump dance with the president in attendance, went back into the drug-testing pool.

"Everybody wants to fight on this card. Literally everybody," White told the "Full Send Podcast."

Jones all but confirmed he would be fighting at the White House.

"The moment I heard Donald Trump‘s announcement, I started training again," Jones said in a recent X post.

Conor McGregor quickly showed interest in fighting at the White House, and White even said McGregor "could be" on the same card as Jones in the nation's capital.

September is a busy sports month for Trump, who will attend the U.S. Open, a New York Yankees game and the Ryder Cup, all of which are taking place in his home state of New York.

Trump has been a huge fan of UFC, attending numerous pay-per-view events in recent years. He most recently attended UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey.

