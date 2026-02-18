Eileen Gu says she's been 'physically assaulted' over representing China instead of US at Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eileen Gu has sparked controversy over her decision to represent China instead of the United States.

Born in San Francisco, Gu made the decision in 2019 to compete for China and defended her choice ahead of this year's Olympic Games. Gu's mother was born in China and earned her master's degree there.

The decision has garnered backlash online and on camera from numerous figures. However, Gu recently claimed that some have taken it too far, including being "physically assaulted on the street."

"The police were called. I’ve had death threats. I’ve had my dorm robbed," Gu told The Athletic. "I’ve gone through some things as a 22-year-old that I really think no one should ever have to endure, ever."

Vice President JD Vance said on Fox News Channel on Wednesday that he "would hope" that someone who was born in the U.S. would want to represent the U.S.

"I certainly think that someone who grew up in the United States of America who benefited from our education system, from the freedoms and liberties that makes this country a great place, I would hope they want to compete with the United States of America," Vance said on "The Story With Martha MacCallum."

"So, I'm going to root for American athletes , I think part of that is people who identify themselves as Americans. That's who I'm rooting for in this Olympics."

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom took it a step further, calling Gu a "traitor." Kanter has been outspoken against China, its alleged human rights abuses and the NBA for its ties to the country.

"She was born in America. She was raised in America, lives in America, and chooses to compete against her own country for, literally, the worst human rights abuser on the planet, China. She built her fame in a free country, and then chooses to represent an authoritarian regime," Freedom said.

"She chose to play for a country that is literally responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of its own people, and literally running a concentration camp while we're talking," Freedom said, comparing Gu's silence on the issue to LeBron James' declining a question about China's alleged human rights abuses in 2019.

Gu is the most decorated female Olympic freestyle skier of all time but has come up just short in Milan, settling for two silver medals. She won two golds in Beijing.

