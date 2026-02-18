Olympian joins Michael Phelps in rare gold medal territory after winning 10th event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Phelps has company.

Since 2008, the iconic swimmer had been the only Olympian with double-digit gold medals — until now.

Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won a 10th gold medal in cross country skiing at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Wednesday.

Klaebo, 29, racing with Einar Hedegart, won the men's team sprint for his fifth gold at the 2026 Games, finishing in 18 minutes, 28.9 seconds.

Klaebo has won every race he has entered at these Games, breaking the Winter Olympics record in Sunday's 4x7.5-kilometer relay.

As one might imagine, Klaebo has also dominated world championships, winning 15 titles. Of his 30 medals in international competition, 25 are gold.

Phelps won 23 golds over four Olympics from 2004 to 2016, including going 8-for-8 at the 2008 Beijing Games. He won six in Athens, four in London and five in Rio de Janeiro.

Klaebo is now the only Winter Olympian to win 10 gold medals — the three next closest are all from Norway, each with eight but no longer active. So, it's safe to say that Klaebo's record will be intact for at least a little while.

He will look to go 6-for-6 at these Games in Saturday's 50-kilometer mass start. With a win, Klaebo would join three swimmers — Phelps (twice), Mark Spitz and Kristin Otto — and gymnast Vitaly Scherbo with at least six golds at one Olympics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

