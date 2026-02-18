Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Olympian joins Michael Phelps in rare gold medal territory after winning 10th event

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has won five golds this Games and is aiming for a sixth

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Michael Phelps has company.

Since 2008, the iconic swimmer had been the only Olympian with double-digit gold medals — until now.

Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won a 10th gold medal in cross country skiing at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Wednesday.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Michael Phelps

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo joined Michael Phelps as the only other Olympian with 10 gold medals. (Lars Baron, Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Klaebo, 29, racing with Einar Hedegart, won the men's team sprint for his fifth gold at the 2026 Games, finishing in 18 minutes, 28.9 seconds.

Klaebo has won every race he has entered at these Games, breaking the Winter Olympics record in Sunday's 4x7.5-kilometer relay.

As one might imagine, Klaebo has also dominated world championships, winning 15 titles. Of his 30 medals in international competition, 25 are gold.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo

Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo celebrates after crossing the finish line for Norway to win gold during the men's team cross country free sprint final event of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium in Lago di Tesero (Val di Fiemme), on feb. (Tobias Schwarz / AFP via Getty Images)

Phelps won 23 golds over four Olympics from 2004 to 2016, including going 8-for-8 at the 2008 Beijing Games. He won six in Athens, four in London and five in Rio de Janeiro.

Klaebo is now the only Winter Olympian to win 10 gold medals — the three next closest are all from Norway, each with eight but no longer active. So, it's safe to say that Klaebo's record will be intact for at least a little while.

Johannes Klaebo with gold

Gold medalist Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway stands on the podium during the medal ceremony of the Team Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay on day nine of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium on Feb. 15, 2026, in Val di Fiemme, Italy. (Davide Barbieri/NordicFocus/Getty Images)

He will look to go 6-for-6 at these Games in Saturday's 50-kilometer mass start. With a win, Klaebo would join three swimmers — Phelps (twice), Mark Spitz and Kristin Otto — and gymnast Vitaly Scherbo with at least six golds at one Olympics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

