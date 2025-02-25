Eddie Hill, former Dolphins and Rams running back, dead at 67

Eddie Hill, a former NFL running back who played for the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins, has died, one of his former teams announced on Monday. He was 67.

The Dolphins announced Hill’s death in a post on social media.

"We are saddened by the passing of former Dolphins running back Eddie Hill, who played for the team from 1981-84," the team wrote on X.

No official cause of death was announced. Nearly eight years ago, Hill opened up to the Sun-Sentinel about his health issues and revealed he had battled brain cancer. He told the paper he believed he was also dealing with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, which is believed to be caused by repeated blows to the head.

"Every life has a purpose and football was one of those biblical, scriptural things that I learned early in life that applied to me, the gift," he told the paper in May 2017, adding he had no regrets about playing the sport.

"And recently, in the last 10-15 years, I’ve learned that purpose and I live that purpose."

The Rams chose Hill in the second round of the 1979 NFL Draft out of Memphis.

He played for Los Angeles for two seasons, including a Super Bowl appearance in his rookie year. The Rams fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIV.

He was traded to Miami before the start of the 1981 season. He played four more years with the Dolphins before calling it a career.

He appeared in 75 games and had 443 rushing yards with two rushing touchdowns. As a special teams player, he had 17 total kick returns for 330 yards.