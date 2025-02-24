Bill Demory, former Jets quarterback, dead at 74

Bill Demory, a former quarterback for the New York Jets in the 1970s, died earlier this month, according to an obituary posted online. He was 74.

Demory battled prostate cancer and Parkinson’s disease, according to AZ Central. The obituary said he died "peacefully" on Feb. 14.

He was born in Iowa but moved to Arizona with his family when he was young and attended high school in Phoenix. He attended the University of Arizona and was a quarterback for the Wildcats for three seasons before he turned pro.

In 27 collegiate games, Demory had 3,268 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes. Arizona did not have a winning record when he was there.

He joined the Jets in 1973 and started in three of the six games he played in. He had 159 passing yards, two touchdown passes and eight interceptions that season. He was in a quarterback room that included Al Woodall and Joe Namath. New York finished 4-10 that season.

In 1974, the Jets were 7-7 with Namath leading the charge. Demory never saw the field.

Arizona Central noted that before Nick Foles started a game in the NFL, Demory was one of three quarterbacks who played at Arizona and started an NFL game. Eddie Wilson and Fred Enke were the other two.

Demory was later an economics professor at Arizona Western and Central Arizona College from 1999 to 2016 and an adjunct teacher at Mesa Community College from 1998 to 2024.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, 14 grandchildren, two step-children and his brother.