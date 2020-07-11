Eagles 'penalized' DeSean Jackson over anti-Semitic posts

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday they “penalized” wide receiver DeSean Jackson over anti-Semitic posts he made on social media earlier in the week.

Jackson was not released from the team. Instead, the Eagles said they had “constructive conversations” with the wide receiver and made clear they did not “tolerate hate towards any individual or group.”

“We have had a number of constructive conversations over the last few days, not only with DeSean Jackson, but also with many other players, members of the organization, and leaders in the community. That has led us to the point where we and he are ready to take the next steps,” the team said in a statement.

“Today we have penalized DeSean for conduct detrimental to the team. He accepted these consequences and apologized. In our many conversations with him, it has also been made clear that this is only the beginning. We have discussed a concrete plan for how we and he can heal moving forward. He understands that in order to remain on the team, he must also commit to supporting his words with actions. We have been encouraged by his desire to educate himself, but we all understand that there is still a lot of work to be done. We will continue to assist DeSean in this process, and we also know that all of us in our organization need to listen and learn more about things that are unfamiliar or uncomfortable to us.”

Jackson created a firestorm when he highlighted three paragraphs from a book that falsely attributed quotes to Adolf Hitler. He posted the picture of the highlighted passages to his Instagram.

The passage reads:

“Hitler said, ‘because the white Jews knows [sic] that the Negros are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will black mail America.

‘The will extort America, their pan to world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.

‘The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching Children of Israel.’”

The Philly Voice noted that the passage appears to be from the book “Jerusalem,” which attributed the quote to “The Nazis World War II.”

Jackson then posted two pictures of noted anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan.

In one caption, Jackson wrote: “This man powerful I hope everyone got a chance to watch this !! Don’t be blinded. Know what’s going on.”

He also posted a quote-picture attributed to Farrakhan, which read: “There must be 100% change… There’s a burden the Earth is carrying that it must be relieved from. The Earth is burdened by the wicked living on a planet that was made for the righteous.”

Jackson also posted a video on his Instagram Stories relating to Bill and Melina Gates talking about vaccines. The caption on the video read: “Farrakhan warns against vaccines.”

Jackson apologized twice for posting what he did. He vowed to better educate himself on the Jewish community and he appeared to be doing just that.

The wide receiver wrote on Instagram he had a meeting with a Holocaust survivor.

“Today I had an opportunity to speak with 94 year old holocaust survivor Mr. Edward Mosberg. Thank you Mr. Mosberg for your valuable time and insight today . Im taking this time to continue with educating myself and bridging the gap between different cultures, communities & religions. LOVE 2 ALL!!!!! TO BE CONTINUED.”