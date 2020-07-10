Eagles' Malik Jackson defends DeSean Jackson, 'honorable' Louis Farrakhan after anti-Semitic uproar

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Malik Jackson, who called Drew Brees “insensitive” for his comments on kneeling during the national anthem, defended his teammate DeSean Jackson and called anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan “honorable.”

Jackson made the comment on Instagram in reply to a fan Thursday. He later deleted the comment but not before it was screenshotted and sent around social media. Eagles Nation was among the social media accounts who caught the comment before it was deleted.

“the honorable farrakhan is nothing like that vile scum hitler. He speaks the truth and believes in protection of self and that scares ur racist a-s.. 2nd d Jack did not quote anyone he took a picture or [sic] a book that was to invoke thought and conversation.”

Earlier this week, Jackson created a firestorm when he highlighted three paragraphs from a book that attributed the quotes to Hitler. He posted the picture of the highlighted passages to his Instagram.

The passage reads:

“Hitler said, ‘because the white Jews knows [sic] that the Negros are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will black mail America.

‘The will extort America, their pan to world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.

‘The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching Children of Israel.’”

The Philly Voice noted that the passage appears to be from the book “Jerusalem,” which attributed the quote to “The Nazis World War II.”

Jackson then posted two pictures of noted anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan.

In one caption, Jackson wrote: “This man powerful I hope everyone got a chance to watch this !! Don’t be blinded. Know what’s going on.”

He also posted a quote-picture attributed to Farrakhan, which read: “There must be 100% change… There’s a burden the Earth is carrying that it must be relieved from. The Earth is burdened by the wicked living on a planet that was made for the righteous.”

Jackson also posted a video on his Instagram Stories relating to Bill and Melina Gates talking about vaccines. The caption on the video read: “Farrakhan warns against vaccines.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Farrakhan has made false claims that Jews “owned a lot of plantations” and were involved in the slave trade.

As recent as 2018, Farrakhan said in a speech: “The Jews were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out: turning men into women, and women into men.”

While Jackson appeared to defend the wide receiver, in contrast, he called Brees’ comments about how he disagreed with those who knelt during the national anthem as a form of protest. Furthermore, he said he believed that there were racist players in the NFL.

But he’s not the only Brees detractor who has fallen short in speaking against the anti-Semitic posts that DeSean Jackson made.

DeSean Jacskon has since apologized for his posts.