Saints' Malcolm Jenkins calls DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts 'a distraction'

The controversy surrounding DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic social media posts this week continued to spiral Friday after New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins called it a “distraction.”

In a brief video uploaded to Instagram, Jenkins said the comments made by the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver were “wrong,” but not before calling it a “distraction.”

“We gotta stay focused,” Jenkins said. “All of this back and forth that's going on right now is a distraction. Comments were made, and they were wrong. Allow those who were impacted by it to voice their grievances.”

He continued: “But we've got to stay focused. Because Breonna Taylor's killers are still not arrested. We're still fighting for justice. We've got a lot of work to do. And this ain't it. Stay focused.”

But Jenkins went further in the caption of his post.

“We can honor the Jewish heritage and trauma while staying focused on what matters. Jewish people aren’t our problem, and we aren’t their problem,” he wrote. “Let’s not lose focus on what the problem truly is, and that’s that black lives still don’t matter in this country. Push this energy toward arresting and convicting the killers of Breonna Taylor and burning systemic racism to the ground.”

Earlier this week, Jackson posted a passage from a book falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler. He also praised Louis Farrakhan in two other Instagram posts. Those items have been deleted and he has apologized for the posts.

