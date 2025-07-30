Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto's home struck with burglary attempt: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto's home was targeted in a burglary attempt on Wednesday, according to TMZ. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

Police were called to Yamamoto's Hollywood Hills house around 4:30 a.m. after an attempted burglary was reported. An investigation has reportedly been launched into the incident. TMZ reported that three people were seen on surveillance video at the house, shattering a glass door and several windows.

The incident comes nearly two years after fellow Dodgers Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy's homes were also reportedly burglarized.

Yamamoto was not home, as the Dodgers are currently in Cincinnati for a series against the Reds.

Yamamoto pitched Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park, improving his record to 9-7.