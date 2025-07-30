Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto's home struck with burglary attempt: report

The Milwaukee Brewers are tied for the best record in the MLB, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are 3-11 in their last 14 games. Colin Cowherd discusses the small market teams that are dominating sports as of late, and if the Dodgers can bounce back fr...
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto's home was targeted in a burglary attempt on Wednesday, according to TMZ. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.
Police were called to Yamamoto's Hollywood Hills house around 4:30 a.m. after an attempted burglary was reported. An investigation has reportedly been launched into the incident. TMZ reported that three people were seen on surveillance video at the house, shattering a glass door and several windows.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) tips his hat prior to the first pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on June 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)
The incident comes nearly two years after fellow Dodgers Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy's homes were also reportedly burglarized.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on June 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)
Yamamoto was not home, as the Dodgers are currently in Cincinnati for a series against the Reds.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the second inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Yamamoto pitched Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park, improving his record to 9-7.
