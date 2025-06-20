Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto fails to complete immaculate inning after umpire's controversial call

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tensions flared during the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres game on Thursday.

While the Padres were able to secure a 5-3 victory in the final game of a four-game series against their Southern California rivals, Fernando Tatis Jr. was plunked in the ninth inning.

The incident prompted both teams' benches to clear. Both managers were ejected from the game. Shohei Ohtani was then hit by a pitch in the bottom of the inning.

But another moment involving Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto earlier in the game also sparked considerable chatter.

Yamamoto struck out Padres right fielder Bryce Johnson and San Diego catcher Martin Maldonado in the third inning. The Dodgers star proceeded to throw strikes on the first two pitches he threw to Tatis.

But, Yamamoto's third pitch proved to be controversial. If that pitch had been called a strike, Yamamoto would have achieved the rare feat of an immaculate inning. However, the home plate umpire ruled the pitch in question was a ball — not a strike.

Yamamoto ultimately ended the inning by striking out the side, but he fell short of etching his name into the MLB history books.

Many spectators argued Yamamoto's pitch landed well within the strike zone. The game's broadcast crew were among those who were surprised by the umpire Mark Hudson's decision.

"Oh no! Marvin Hudson cost him an immaculate inning!" broadcaster Joe Davis said immediately after realizing Hudson called a ball instead of a strike.

"That wasn't even borderline or anything.... That was borderline middle-middle." Davis' broadcast partner Eric Karros added.

There have been 116 immaculate innings recorded in baseball. Miami Marlins pitcher Cal Quantrill's immaculate inning last month was the most recent time it's happened in a major league game.

