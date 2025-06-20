Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto fails to complete immaculate inning after umpire's controversial call

Yamamoto was just one pitch from accomplishing a rare immaculate inning

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Dugouts clear in Dodgers vs. Padres, Is this the best rivalry in sports? | The Herd Video

Dugouts clear in Dodgers vs. Padres, Is this the best rivalry in sports? | The Herd

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 5-3, but a fight broke out during the game. Colin Cowherd says this is the best rivalry in sports.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tensions flared during the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres game on Thursday. 

While the Padres were able to secure a 5-3 victory in the final game of a four-game series against their Southern California rivals, Fernando Tatis Jr. was plunked in the ninth inning. 

The incident prompted both teams' benches to clear. Both managers were ejected from the game. Shohei Ohtani was then hit by a pitch in the bottom of the inning.

But another moment involving Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto earlier in the game also sparked considerable chatter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto tips his hat

Jun. 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) tips his hat prior to the first pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

Yamamoto struck out Padres right fielder Bryce Johnson and San Diego catcher Martin Maldonado in the third inning. The Dodgers star proceeded to throw strikes on the first two pitches he threw to Tatis.

BENCHES CLEAR AS DODGERS-PADRES RIVALRY BOILS OVER IN HEATED SHOWDOWN AFTER FERNANDO TATIS JR GETS DRILLED

But, Yamamoto's third pitch proved to be controversial. If that pitch had been called a strike, Yamamoto would have achieved the rare feat of an immaculate inning. However, the home plate umpire ruled the pitch in question was a ball — not a strike.

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Jun 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California;Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres  at Dodger Stadium. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

Yamamoto ultimately ended the inning by striking out the side, but he fell short of etching his name into the MLB history books.

Many spectators argued Yamamoto's pitch landed well within the strike zone. The game's broadcast crew were among those who were surprised by the umpire Mark Hudson's decision. 

Yoshinobu Yamamoto reacts

Jun 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) reacts during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

"Oh no! Marvin Hudson cost him an immaculate inning!" broadcaster Joe Davis said immediately after realizing Hudson called a ball instead of a strike.

"That wasn't even borderline or anything.... That was borderline middle-middle." Davis' broadcast partner Eric Karros added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There have been 116 immaculate innings recorded in baseball. Miami Marlins pitcher Cal Quantrill's immaculate inning last month was the most recent time it's happened in a major league game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.