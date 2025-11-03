Expand / Collapse search
Dodgers' World Series Game 7 win over Blue Jays draws nearly 26M viewers

The Dodgers repeated as champions

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
DON'T STOP BELIEVIN' 🙌 Will Smith on why 2025 Dodgers are a SPECIAL GROUP 💙 World Series on FOX Video

DON'T STOP BELIEVIN' 🙌 Will Smith on why 2025 Dodgers are a SPECIAL GROUP 💙 World Series on FOX

Will Smith sat down with the "MLB on FOX" crew to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers' Game 7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series.

Game 7 of the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays was a classic as catcher Will Smith helped deliver back-to-back championships for his team.

The Dodgers won the game 5-4 after fighting back from a three-run deficit to take the lead for the first time in the top of the 11th inning. Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave Los Angeles 2.2 innings of work to stymie the Blue Jays and seal the deal for the Dodgers’ victory.

Dodgers players hold the trophy

Los Angeles Dodgers Clayton Kershaw holds the trophy as the Dodgers celebrate their win in Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Toronto.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

FOX Sports announced on Monday that 25,984,000 watched Game 7 across FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX Sports streaming services on Saturday. The company said it was the most-watched World Series game since Game 7 of the World Series in 2017, which came down to the Dodgers and the Houston Astros.

Fans on the East Coast kept their eyes on the game as it went late into Saturday night. FOX said Game 7 peaked with 31,543,000 viewers. It was FOX’s most-watched Saturday prime time telecast since Jan. 18, 2025.

Dave Roberts celebrates a World Series title

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts celebrates after their win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of baseball's World Series, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

5 ICONIC MOMENTS FROM DODGERS-BLUE JAYS' GAME 7 THRILLER

The viewership was up 10% over the most recent World Series Game 7, which came between the Astros and the Washington Nationals.

The numbers were based on Nielsen Panel Only Fast Nationals and Adobe Analytics. The final numbers are expected to be released Tuesday.

Dodgers celebrate on the field

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, top center, celebrates with teammates after the team defeated the Toronto Blue Jays after the 11th inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Toronto on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Dodgers became the first repeat champions since the dynastic New York Yankees did it in 1999 and 2000 to wrap up their three-peat.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

