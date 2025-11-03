Dodgers' World Series Game 7 win over Blue Jays draws nearly 26M viewers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Game 7 of the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays was a classic as catcher Will Smith helped deliver back-to-back championships for his team.

The Dodgers won the game 5-4 after fighting back from a three-run deficit to take the lead for the first time in the top of the 11th inning. Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave Los Angeles 2.2 innings of work to stymie the Blue Jays and seal the deal for the Dodgers’ victory.

FOX Sports announced on Monday that 25,984,000 watched Game 7 across FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX Sports streaming services on Saturday. The company said it was the most-watched World Series game since Game 7 of the World Series in 2017, which came down to the Dodgers and the Houston Astros.

Fans on the East Coast kept their eyes on the game as it went late into Saturday night. FOX said Game 7 peaked with 31,543,000 viewers. It was FOX’s most-watched Saturday prime time telecast since Jan. 18, 2025.

The viewership was up 10% over the most recent World Series Game 7, which came between the Astros and the Washington Nationals.

The numbers were based on Nielsen Panel Only Fast Nationals and Adobe Analytics. The final numbers are expected to be released Tuesday.

The Dodgers became the first repeat champions since the dynastic New York Yankees did it in 1999 and 2000 to wrap up their three-peat.