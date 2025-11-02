5 iconic moments from Dodgers-Blue Jays' Game 7 thriller

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baseball is America’s Pastime because of the iconic moments the sport has delivered.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays provided several incredible instances that left fans in disbelief. Sports figures like Caitlin Clark and Chris Paul were among those who were left in shock by how epic Game 7 of the World Series was.

The Dodgers may have won the World Series, 5-4, but it captured the hearts and minds of fans over the course of Saturday night into the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Read below for the top five moments of Game 7.

5). Clayton Kershaw ending his career on a high note

It looked pretty bleak for a while. Clayton Kershaw was stuck watching the Blue Jays try to wrap up a victory against the Dodgers, which would have ended their 32-year World Series title drought. Instead, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas and Will Smith turned the game around in a hurry.

Kershaw got to end his career with a third championship ring as his next stop is Cooperstown and enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He addressed his teammates in the locker room right before the champagne began to spray.

"It’s an absolute honor to be in this clubhouse with you guys. I love every single one of you," he said. "I can’t imagine a better way to go out than to pop bottles with this group of guys. We’re back-to-back champs!"

4). Bo Bichette’s three-run home run

The Rogers Centre was buzzing early in the game. Blue Jays fans were waiting for something amazing to happen and they got it. Bo Bichette, who was battling a knee injury, clobbered a three-run home run in the third inning to give the Blue Jays the lead.

Bichette was 2-for-4 before manager John Schneider pinch-ran for him later in the game.

3). Andy Pages’ catch over Enrique Hernandez

Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement had the bases loaded and a chance to establish himself next to Joe Carter in the lore of the organization. Clement drove a pitch deep to left-center field.

Enrique Hernandez was tracking the ball but would have needed to make an over-the-head catch to end the inning. Instead, center fielder Andy Pages came over and caught the ball over Hernandez. Pages steamrolled Hernandez to make the grab, it kept Los Angeles’ hope alive.

2). Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s magical 2-plus innings

The Dodgers called on Yamamoto to help the team out of a jam in the bottom of the ninth inning – a night after he pitched six innings in the Dodgers’ Game 6 win.

Yamamoto entered the game for Blake Snell and was able to end the bases-loaded threat. He then shut down Toronto in the 10th and 11th innings to seal the deal. He won three games in the World Series and was named the World Series MVP.

1). Will Smith’s go-ahead home run

It was a moment that will be remembered in Dodgers’ history for a long time. Smith hit the go-ahead home run in the top of the 11th inning off Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber to give Los Angeles the 5-4 lead.

He was the first MLB player in history to homer in extra innings of a World Series in Game 7, according to Opta Stats.

It was Los Angeles’ first lead in the game and the magical moment helped give the Dodgers the win.