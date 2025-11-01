Dodgers capture back-to-back World Series titles after epic Game 7 victory over Blue Jays

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The best two words for any sports fan are "Game 7."

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays pushed each other to the brink and delivered an epic finale for the 2025 season that included jubilation, hope, heartbreak, triumph and the reminder that no one can script baseball.

The Dodgers didn’t lead until it counted the most. The Blue Jays were keeping the major bats in the Dodgers’ lineup at bay for most of the game. After Miguel Rojas hit the game-tying home run off Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman, Will Smith hit the go-ahead home run in the 11th inning to give the Dodgers the lead.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was the Game 6 starter, gave the Dodgers 2.2 innings and closed out the game with a double play for the win.

Los Angeles won the game 5-4 and captured back-to-back titles, becoming the first team to do so since the 1999 and 2000 New York Yankees.

The game had everything a fan could have wanted.

Blue Jays second baseman Bo Bichette, who was battling a knee injury, hit a three-run home run off the nearly infallible Shohei Ohtani. Fans in Toronto nearly blew the roof off the place as Toronto took the lead.

But tensions between the two teams were clearly running high.

Dodgers reliever Justin Wrobleski hit Andres Gimenez in the bottom of the fourth inning. It caused the benches to clear and the umpire to offer a warning to both teams.

But the Dodgers started to chip away at the deficit. Teoscar Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly to score Smith in the fourth inning. Then, Tommy Edman hit a sacrifice fly to score Mookie Betts in the sixth inning.

Toronto got a huge insurance run when Gimenez doubled to score Ernie Clement to go up 4-2.

It was the eighth and ninth innings that changed the game completely.

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy made it a one-run game when he hit a solo home run off Trey Yesavage. It caused the Blue Jays to put Hoffman into the game, possibly a little bit earlier than he wanted to. Rojas, who recorded his first hit since Oct. 1 earlier in the game, hit the game-tying home run off Hoffman.

The Blue Jays didn’t make it easy for the Dodgers.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, the Blue Jays were threatening. The Dodgers brought in Yamamoto into the game for Blake Snell to try to get out of the jam, but he ended up loading the bases.

Yamamoto got Daulton Varsho to ground to Rojas, who reared back and fired to catcher Will Smith to get the force out at home plate.

Then, Ernie Clement came up to the plate. He hit the ball as far as he could and it was going to go over left fielder Enrique Hernandez’s head. Instead, center fielder Andy Pages steamrolled Hernandez to make the out and save the Dodgers.

Blue Jays reliever Seranthony Dominguez got into a pickle of his own in the 10th inning. But much like his counterpart, Dominguez got Pages to ground into a force out at home. Then, Hernandez grounded to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Dominguez beat the outfielder to first base and was able to corral the throw for the final out of the inning.

Smith delivered the hope for the Dodgers in the top of the 11th inning. He hit a long home run off of Shane Bieber for the win.

Los Angeles won the final two games of the series to win the World Series. Yamamoto was named World Series MVP.