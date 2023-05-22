Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers re-invite anti-Catholic group to Pride Night amid uproar

The Dodgers received a ton of backlash for inviting the group initially and for disinviting them

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday decided to invite the Sisters of Indulgence back to their Pride Night event next month after initially removing the left wing group of so-called "trans nuns" from their honoree list.

"After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families," the organization said.

"We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades.

Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Three Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence pose for a selfie during the Gay Pride March in Paris. Thousands of LGBT members and their supporters took part in the Gay Pride March in Paris to celebrate Pride Month. (Gregory Herpe/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family."

The MLB team announced that it would be honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of "queer and trans nuns," during a June 16 event, but quickly received backlash from religious groups for the decision given the history of anti-Catholic messaging and shocking performances.

The team said last week it would no longer be honoring the group during the upcoming LGBTQ event.

Dodgers fans vs Padres

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan waves an LA flag in the ninth inning during the game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters' inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we've seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year's group of honorees," the Dodgers said Wednesday.

The next day, LA Pride announced it would no longer be participating in the event.

The Dodgers received backlash from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and religious advocacy group CatholicVote for allowing the group to participate in its festivities.

Sisters of perpetual indulgence

Sisters of perpetual indulgence show their hairy armpits during the Gay Pride March in Paris. Thousands of LGBT members and their supporters took part in the Gay Pride March in Paris to celebrate Pride Month.  (Gregory Herpe/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Dodgers' decisions on the anti-Catholic group come amid a trend of well-known companies being called out for sponsoring individuals with controversial viewpoints and lifestyles.

Bud Light recently came under fire for teaming up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, and individuals nationwide began boycotting the brand as a result of the campaign.

