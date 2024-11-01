Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers pitcher credits 'Fat Joe Curse' for Yankees' collapse in World Series Game 5

Fat Joe was shown on the jumbotron before the Yankees' fifth inning collapse

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Yankees collapse in Game 5; Dodgers seal eighth World Series title | The Facility Video

Yankees collapse in Game 5; Dodgers seal eighth World Series title | The Facility

LeSean McCoy reacts to the New York Yankees' collapse in Game 5 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The New York Yankees were up 5-0 in the fifth inning in Game 5 of the World Series, but Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly knew his team would come back. 

Why? The "Fat Joe curse."

"When we were down 5-0, and they put Fat Joe up on the board, and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s an easy dub now,'" Kelly said after the Dodgers' Game 5 comeback and World Series-clinching victory, via Audacy Sports podcast host Rob Bradford

Fat Joe performs

Recording art Fat Joe preforms before Game 3 of the 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

"You know Fat Joe is the curse. They started kicking the ball around and playing Yankee defense."

The Yankees committed a series of errors in the fifth inning. Aaron Judge dropped a routine fly ball in center field. Shortstop Anthony Volpe misfired on a throw to third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. And Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo did not communicate who was going to cover the first base bag on a simple ground ball.

Joe Kelly reacts

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly reacts after delivering a pitch against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park.  (Erik Williams/USA Today Sports)

The Dodgers took advantage of the miscues, scoring five runs and erasing the 5-0 deficit en route to a 7-6 victory. 

"(Fat Joe) was on the jumbotron, I’m pretty sure, right before the fifth. I looked over at [Brent] Honeywell and said, ‘The Fat Joe Curse. Watch.’ And we started chipping away, chipping away, chipping away. And bad play, bad play, bad play. And I end up getting my second (World Series) with the Dodgers."

Joe Kelly in action

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at LoanDepot Park.  (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

Fat Joe was born in the Bronx, and the rapper performed on the field at Yankee Stadium before Game 3, a 4-2 Yankees loss. He was widely criticized for his performance on social media

Kelly had a 4.58 ERA over 32 innings with the Dodgers in the regular season but was not a part of the postseason roster in any of their three series due to a shoulder injury. 

