Juan Soto noncommittal on future with Yankees following World Series loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially World Series champions, which means the Juan Soto sweepstakes has officially begun.

The 26-year-old superstar was one of the last New York Yankees to leave the dugout after the 7-6 defeat, sitting at the top step watching the celebration in his batting helmet with his gloves on waiting for a last at-bat that never came.

Soto was asked during his post-game press conference if being with the Yankees for a season gave them any advantage in signing him to a long-term deal.

"I feel like every team has the same opportunities when I go into free agency. I don't want to say anyone has an advantage, because at the end of the day we're gonna look at what they have and how much they want me," Soto said.

While the Yankees may not have an advantage, this season was one Soto will remember for a long time.

"This is gonna stay in my heart for the rest of my life. This group of guys, this year was really special for me. I'm really proud of myself for what I accomplished. Thanks to (Aaron) Judge, he was a big part of it. Really proud of myself and this group of guys," Soto said.

The outfielder put together the best season of his career batting in front of Judge, hitting .288 with 41 home runs while having 129 walks, second to only Judge.

Soto was even better during the Yankees' playoff run, hitting .327 with a .469 on-base percentage with four home runs, including the extra-innings blast against the Cleveland Guardians that sent the Yankees to the World Series.

His teammates certainly want him back. Giancarlo Stanton was asked if he has any advice for Soto going into free agency.

"I’ve never been in (free agency). Just stay with us," Stanton said.

Judge did get to hit free agency after his record-setting MVP season in 2022 and offered his advice to Soto.

"Just enjoy the process. Very few times in your career do you get to have a chance to pick where you want to go. A guy like that, he is going to have every single team that can afford him calling his phone," Judge said.

Yankees fans showered Soto with praise all season, with "re-sign Soto" chants becoming a constant at home games. Soto was asked if the support from Yankees fans would impact his decision.

"(It will) probably impact the decision of the ownership. Really thankful for those fans, they've been incredible all year long."

Soto’s contract could end up being worth well over $500 million, as he is a rare player who is hitting free agency before his prime and is already one of the best hitters in the sport.

The Yankees also have multiple other key players hitting free agency, including second baseman Gleyber Torres, outfielder Alex Verdugo, and relievers Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle and Tim Hill.

