DNC vice chair takes social media flak for criticizing Trump's Daytona 500 appearance

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Vice Chair David Hogg took heat on social media on Monday as he criticized President Donald Trump for his appearance at the Daytona 500.

Trump was at Daytona International Speedway for the event and became the first president to be at the race twice. He was in the presidential limousine, "The Beast," as it led drivers on a pace lap before the green flag dropped. He also delivered a personal message to racers as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As Trump said the spirit of NASCAR and its fans will "fuel America’s Golden Age," Hogg claimed the president’s decision to go to the race was nothing more than a "publicity stunt."

"Driving in circles for a multi million dollar publicity stunt while claiming you care so much about ‘efficiency’ as thousands are illegally fired from their jobs and prices continue to climb is the perfect symbolism for the Trump admin," Hogg wrote on X.

The DNC official faced criticism for his remarks.

ELON MUSK'S 1-WORD REACTION TO TRUMP'S DAYTONA 500 LAP IN 'THE BEAST'

Hogg took over as the DNC vice chair earlier this month. He rose to prominence as a survivor of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting and founded a political action committee in 2023, which he said aims to help young progressives get elected to Congress and state legislatures across the country.

Trump praised NASCAR drivers during his appearance at the race.

"They have a lot of courage doing this. I see it and I’ve been here," the president told FOX Sports’ Jamie Little. "They have a lot of guts, as they would say."

Trump, who was joined on the track by his granddaughter, highlighted the progress of the United States since he started his second term as president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it’s fantastic. I think it’s great for the country," he said. "The country is doing well again. We have spirit all over the world. There’s spirit again, we brought it back and it’s been less than four weeks. You’ll see what we do in a little period of time. It’s gonna only get better. But this is very exciting."