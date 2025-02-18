Expand / Collapse search
Nascar

DNC vice chair takes social media flak for criticizing Trump's Daytona 500 appearance

President Donald Trump was the 1st president to visit the Daytona 500 twice

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump paces the field at Daytona 500 | NASCAR on FOX Video

President Donald Trump paces the field at Daytona 500 | NASCAR on FOX

President Donald Trump participated in the pace lap at the Daytona 500 race.

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Vice Chair David Hogg took heat on social media on Monday as he criticized President Donald Trump for his appearance at the Daytona 500.

Trump was at Daytona International Speedway for the event and became the first president to be at the race twice. He was in the presidential limousine, "The Beast," as it led drivers on a pace lap before the green flag dropped. He also delivered a personal message to racers as well.

Trump and NASCAR drivers

President Donald Trump, center, greets drivers at the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Pool via AP)

As Trump said the spirit of NASCAR and its fans will "fuel America’s Golden Age," Hogg claimed the president’s decision to go to the race was nothing more than a "publicity stunt."

"Driving in circles for a multi million dollar publicity stunt while claiming you care so much about ‘efficiency’ as thousands are illegally fired from their jobs and prices continue to climb is the perfect symbolism for the Trump admin," Hogg wrote on X.

The DNC official faced criticism for his remarks.

Hogg took over as the DNC vice chair earlier this month. He rose to prominence as a survivor of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting and founded a political action committee in 2023, which he said aims to help young progressives get elected to Congress and state legislatures across the country.

"The Beast" on Daytona 500

President Donald Trump rides in the presidential limousine known as "The Beast" as he takes a pace lap ahead of the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Pool via AP)

Trump praised NASCAR drivers during his appearance at the race.

"They have a lot of courage doing this. I see it and I’ve been here," the president told FOX Sports’ Jamie Little. "They have a lot of guts, as they would say."

Trump, who was joined on the track by his granddaughter, highlighted the progress of the United States since he started his second term as president.

David Hogg in 2024

David Hogg, an American gun control activist, speaks during the Texas Democratic Party Convention in El Paso, Texas, at the El Paso Convention Center on Friday, June 7, 2024. (GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"I think it’s fantastic. I think it’s great for the country," he said. "The country is doing well again. We have spirit all over the world. There’s spirit again, we brought it back and it’s been less than four weeks. You’ll see what we do in a little period of time. It’s gonna only get better. But this is very exciting."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.