Elon Musk's 1-word reaction to Trump's Daytona 500 lap in 'The Beast'

Elon Musk, the billionaire mogul in charge of Tesla, X, SpaceX and the Department of Government Efficiency, had one word to describe President Donald Trump's time at NASCAR’s Daytona 500.

Trump was a fixture in the pre-race festivities on Sunday. He rode in "The Beast" as it went around Daytona International Speedway for one lap. He also had a special message for the drivers, which was broadcast on their radios before the green flag flew.

"This is your favorite president. I’m a big fan," he said. "I’m a really big fan of you people. (How) you do this, I don’t know. But I just want you to be safe. You’re talented people and great people and great Americans. Have a good day. Have a lot of fun and I’ll see you later."

Musk reacted on X.

"Awesome," he wrote.

Trump and the contingency of people who flew on Air Force One with him for the race were three for a few laps. However, rain delayed the restart for a few hours.

It was William Byron who drove his car to Victory Lane on Sunday night. It was the second straight year he won the Daytona 500.

Trump applauded the courage drivers have going at speeds of nearly 200 mph to win a race.

"They have a lot of courage doing this. I see it, and I’ve been here," the president told FOX Sports’ Jamie Little. "They have a lot of guts, as they would say."

Trump, who was joined on the track by his granddaughter, highlighted the progress of the United States since he started his second term as president.

"I think it’s fantastic. I think it’s great for the country," he said. "The country is doing well again. We have spirit all over the world. There’s spirit again, we brought it back and it’s been less than four weeks. You’ll see what we do in a little period of time. It’s gonna only get better. But this is very exciting."