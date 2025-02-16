Some Dems already turning on Hogg two weeks into DNC vice chair gig: report

Some Democratic insiders are already expressing concerns over newly elected Democratic National Committee (DNC) Vice Chair David Hogg just two weeks into his tenure in leadership.

Hogg has already ruffled some feathers within the DNC for using the committee’s contact list to solicit donations for his own political action committee (PAC), Leaders We Deserve, according to a report from the New York Post.

"David Hogg here: I was just elected DNC Vice Chair! This is a huge win for our movement to make the Democratic Party more reflective of our base: youthful, energetic, and ready to win," reads one of eight texts, which include solicitation links to "Leaders We Deserve," sent out to a DNC database of phone numbers, according to the report.

The texts aren’t sitting well with some DNC insiders, who believe the committee’s vast database of numbers and donors should be used to help the future of the party, not a member’s individual PAC.

"David Hogg – talk about living up to your name. A trough of DNC dollars all for him and he doesn’t seem to give an oink," one top Democrat told the Post.

Hogg, who first came to prominence as a survivor of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting, founded the PAC in August 2023, which he said aims to help young progressives get elected to Congress and state legislatures across the country.

The now 24-year-old DNC vice chair also pockets a salary of over $100,000, the report notes, having last taken a $20,000 salary payment in December, according to the most recent public data.

While Hogg’s personal fundraising for his PAC does not break any rules, some within the party have taken exception to the young activist's use of DNC resources.

"It’s especially important for all Democratic national officials to focus on raising support for the party and not using their position to raise money for themselves or their personal political PACS," a second Democratic Party official told the Post. "It’s a stunning lack of judgment that is concerning to many people."

The DNC did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.