Dallas Cowboys

Denzel Washington slams Jerry Jones amid Micah Parsons contract dispute, Cowboys title drought

Denzel Washington said his support of the Cowboys dates back to the 1960s

By Chantz Martin Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York native Denzel Washington, one of Hollywood's biggest stars, said he's been an avid supporter of the Dallas Cowboys for decades. 

But the two-time Academy Award winner expressed his frustration with the current state of his beloved NFL franchise. Washington made a guest appearance on ESPN's "First Take" program on Tuesday in support of his upcoming film "Highest 2 Lowest."

While much of his conversation with host Stephen A. Smith centered on the film, Washington took a moment to call out longtime Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as the franchise's Super Bowl drought approaches the three-decade mark. 

Cowboys helmet

Detailed view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet and game ball prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.  (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons continues to hold out and seek a trade as talks with Jones and the team's front office on a long-term contract extension appeared to stall.

Washington suggested Jones handling of the Parsons situation was ultimately a disservice to the team's fans.

"I don’t like what (Jones) is doing… I respect the owner, but I don’t like what it’s doing to the fans," Washington said. "He’s not thinking about us, the fans. He’s thinking about his pockets. It’s like… there’s box office and there’s the Oscars. And you ain’t been to (the Oscars) in a minute. At the end of the day, I’m still gonna wear my hat with the star on it."

Jerry Jones looks on

Jul 26, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.  (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Washington then tried to pivot back to discussing the film, but not before offering Jones more advice. 

"All money ain’t good money, Jerry!" Washington cautioned.

Denzel Washington interacts with Dallas Cowboys fans

Actor Denzel Washington takes time to visit with Dallas Cowboys fans after the afternoon practice at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016.  (Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Washington also said he's been a Cowboys fan "since the 1960s." The 70-year-old actor has also long supported the Los Angeles Lakers.

Parsons missed four games last season but still finished the year with 12 sacks. He has recorded double-digit sacks in each of his four seasons in the NFL.

Last week, Jones admitted that he was not completely confident Parsons would be in a Cowboys uniform for the team's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. 

"No, absolutely not," Jones said last Tuesday. "A big part of that is his decision. How would I know that?"

The Cowboys have won three Super Bowl titles since Jones became the franchise's controlling owner. However, the team has not reached the championship game since the 1995 season.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.