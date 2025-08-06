Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Jerry Jones not confident Micah Parsons will play Week 1 after trade request

The Cowboys play the Eagles in Week 1

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Micah Parsons requests trade from the Cowboys | First Things FIrst Video

Micah Parsons requests trade from the Cowboys | First Things FIrst

Micah Parsons requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys after grueling negotiations for a contract extension. Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini ask whether this was the right decision by Parsons.

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he does not know if star pass rusher Micah Parsons will play in Week 1. 

The Cowboys begin their season Sept. 4 against the division rival and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. 

Micah Parsons looks on

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields July 16, 2025, in Oxnard, Calif. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

This week, Jones was asked if he was confident Parsons would be a part of that lineup.

"No, absolutely not," Jones told reporters after the team’s joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams Tuesday. "A big part of that is his decision. How would I know that? No, but I'm urgent."

Jones said that he has not spoken to Parsons since the star made a trade request, but Jones said that stays "urgent." Jones has remained steadfast in his praise of Parsons after his trade request.

Jerry Jones in training camp

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp at the River Ridge Fields July 27. 2025, in Oxnard, Calif. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

"I think the world of Micah," Jones said. "Like I've said, I've had social time with Micah, which isn't always the case, but I have. He's one of the brightest people I've ever been around, and he's very, very talented. Now, how we ultimately (mix) him in with our future is a challenge, and I'm built for it, he's built for it."

Parsons has still attended practice and attended meetings while the contract talks continue to stall. 

The four-time Pro Bowler announced his trade request on social media Friday, and Parsons cited "radio silence" from the Cowboys regarding a contract extension in both this and last offseason. 

In Parsons’ post to social media, he said he did everything he could to show he wanted to stay with the Cowboys. 

"Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this Americas [sic] team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here," Parsons wrote in his post.

Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons, left, talks with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during training camp July 31, 2025, in Oxnard, Calif.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

"I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done."

If Parsons does not play Week 1, it would be a major blow to the team’s defense. He has been one of the premier passrushers since being selected 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

Parsons has made the Pro Bowl in all four seasons of his career. 

In 63 career games, Parsons has 52½ sacks with 172 solo tackles and nine forced fumbles. Last season, Parsons had 12 sacks in 13 games.

