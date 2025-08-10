Cowboys' Jerry Jones remains cryptic on Micah Parsons' status after star's trade request

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The saga between star pass rusher Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys is still ongoing with only a few weeks to go before the start of the 2025 regular season.

Parsons requested a trade as he shed light on the lack of movement around contract-extension negotiations between him and the organization. Team owner Jerry Jones has not budged much since Parsons released a lengthy statement on the matter.

Jones was asked about the status of Parsons in a radio interview on Saturday.

"I’m glad to see he’s working out, in shape, and feels great, and so all of that’s good, and, I don’t have anything to comment on," Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

Parsons would likely seek to be paid in the same range as Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett, who received a massive four-year deal reportedly worth $160 million, or Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt, who agreed to a three-year deal reportedly worth $123 million.

The four-time Pro Bowler has 52.5 sacks and 256 tackles in 63 career games.

He requested a trade on Aug. 1.

"Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this Americas [sic] team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here," Parsons wrote in a statement.

"I no longer want to held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done."

Jones has told fans "not to lose sleep" over the Parsons drama.

Only time will tell if the Cowboys and Parsons can reach a deal before the start of the season.