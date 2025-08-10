Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Jerry Jones remains cryptic on Micah Parsons' status after star's trade request

Parsons has been one of the top defenders in recent years

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Nick Wright on Luka Doncic’s extension, Caleb Williams, Cowboys | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Nick Wright on Luka Doncic’s extension, Caleb Williams, Cowboys | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the new extension Luka Doncic signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, Brian Schottenheimer wearing a backwards visor, and if the Miami Dolphins have too many distractions. Plus, they discuss Caleb Williams’ f...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The saga between star pass rusher Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys is still ongoing with only a few weeks to go before the start of the 2025 regular season.

Parsons requested a trade as he shed light on the lack of movement around contract-extension negotiations between him and the organization. Team owner Jerry Jones has not budged much since Parsons released a lengthy statement on the matter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Micah Parsons in training camp

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, California, on July 26, 2025. ( Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Jones was asked about the status of Parsons in a radio interview on Saturday.

"I’m glad to see he’s working out, in shape, and feels great, and so all of that’s good, and, I don’t have anything to comment on," Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

Parsons would likely seek to be paid in the same range as Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett, who received a massive four-year deal reportedly worth $160 million, or Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt, who agreed to a three-year deal reportedly worth $123 million.

The four-time Pro Bowler has 52.5 sacks and 256 tackles in 63 career games.

He requested a trade on Aug. 1.

Jerry Jones looks on

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp in Oxnard, California, on July 26, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

JAGUARS' CAM LITTLE NAILS 70-YARD FIELD GOAL IN INCREDIBLE PRESEASON FEAT

"Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this Americas [sic] team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here," Parsons wrote in a statement.

"I no longer want to held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done."

Jones has told fans "not to lose sleep" over the Parsons drama.

Micah Parsons talks to reporters

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons, left, and cornerback Trevon Diggs talk to the media during training camp on July 22, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Only time will tell if the Cowboys and Parsons can reach a deal before the start of the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.