Deion Sanders fears he has 'more blood clots' as health issues spring up during Colorado's game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders expressed concerns that he might be dealing with more blood clots as he was seen sitting at times during the team’s loss to TCU on Saturday.

Sanders underwent treatment for bladder cancer during the offseason. It was also revealed that a section of his intestine was reconstructed to function as a bladder. He vowed to continue coaching with a portable toilet on the sideline just in case he needed it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He said after the game he was "hurting like crazy."

"Cat's out of the bag, all right. I think I've got more blood clots," Sanders said. "It don't make sense. I'm hurting like crazy. ... I'm not getting blood to my leg. That's why my leg is throbbing."

He said he had a doctor’s appointment on Monday to deal with the issue.

"Sorry to get that out, but thank you for noticing," he said after being asked about his health.

BILL BELICHICK GETS RIPPED ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER CLEMSON BLOWS OUT UNC: 'COMPLETE DUMPSTER FIRE'

Sanders announced in July he had bladder cancer and was cured of it.

Prior to the cancer diagnosis, the Pro Football Hall of Famer struggled with issues to his left foot. He had two toes amputated in 2021 because of blood clot issues while at Jackson State.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He missed Pac-12 media day in 2023, his first year at Colorado, after a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.