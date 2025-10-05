Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders fears he has 'more blood clots' as health issues spring up during Colorado's game

Sanders needed to sit at times during the game against TCU

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Deion Sanders has 'difficult road ahead': Dan Dakich Video

Deion Sanders has 'difficult road ahead': Dan Dakich

OutKick's Dan Dakich joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss football legend Deion Sanders' cancer diagnosis and coaching future. 

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders expressed concerns that he might be dealing with more blood clots as he was seen sitting at times during the team’s loss to TCU on Saturday.

Sanders underwent treatment for bladder cancer during the offseason. It was also revealed that a section of his intestine was reconstructed to function as a bladder. He vowed to continue coaching with a portable toilet on the sideline just in case he needed it.

Deion Sanders watches his team warm up

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

He said after the game he was "hurting like crazy."

"Cat's out of the bag, all right. I think I've got more blood clots," Sanders said. "It don't make sense. I'm hurting like crazy. ... I'm not getting blood to my leg. That's why my leg is throbbing."

He said he had a doctor’s appointment on Monday to deal with the issue.

"Sorry to get that out, but thank you for noticing," he said after being asked about his health.

Deion Sanders on the sidelines

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders calls for a time out in the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Sanders announced in July he had bladder cancer and was cured of it.

Prior to the cancer diagnosis, the Pro Football Hall of Famer struggled with issues to his left foot. He had two toes amputated in 2021 because of blood clot issues while at Jackson State.

Deion Sanders points to a reporter

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders points as he responds to a question during a news conference after the team's NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

He missed Pac-12 media day in 2023, his first year at Colorado, after a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

