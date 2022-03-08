Expand / Collapse search
Deion Sanders has two toes amputated following medical setback

Sanders, 54, underwent several surgeries and developed a femoral arterial blood clot

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
NFL Hall of Famer and current Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders revealed that he had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots from a previous surgery.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders points during an NCAA football game against Louisiana Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Monroe, Louisiana.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders points during an NCAA football game against Louisiana Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Monroe, Louisiana. (AP Photo/Mathew Hinton, File)

Sanders revealed the severity of the foot injury during an episode of his "Coach Prime" documentary series that is expected to air on Tuesday night on Barstool Sports. He was hospitalized for a month during the middle of last season when Jackson State finished with an 11-2 record.

Sanders had a dislocated toe and an inflamed nerve. In September, he had his initial procedure and later returned to the field for practice, but used a golf cart and crutches. During games, Sanders used a push scooter to maneuver up and down the sideline.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders walks up and down the sideline in the Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders walks up and down the sideline in the Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Henry Taylor-USA TODAY Sports)

Sanders’ toes began to darken under the bandages as he healed.

"They were talking about the amputation of toes," Sanders said. "Then they were talking about the amputation of my leg from the knee down. Then, they were trying to ensure I had life."

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, center, holds the Orange Blossom Classic trophy after winning an NCAA college football game over Florida A&amp;M, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. 

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, center, holds the Orange Blossom Classic trophy after winning an NCAA college football game over Florida A&amp;M, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Sanders, 54, underwent several surgeries and developed a femoral arterial blood clot. The NFL legend also had compartment syndrome. His leg swelled up, and doctors had to drain fluid from his leg. Sanders eventually had his big toe and second toe amputated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

